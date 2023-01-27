Shazam! Fury of the Gods: 8 easter eggs in the trailer everyone missed

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to release on March 17, 2023. In the film, Billy Batson (Shazam) and his siblings, who can transform into adult superheroes, must stop the Daughters of Atlas, Anthea, Calypso, and Hespera from using a weapon that can destroy the world. They must also make peace with the gods along the way, who are upset at Billy for taking his powers for granted.

The second trailer for Fury of the Gods has just dropped, revealing a lot of information, from plot details to new cast members. However, there is also information and some key easter eggs fans missed in the new trailer.

1) Golden Apple

Golden Apple, as seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

As depicted in the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Kalypso (played by Lucy Liu) uses a relic known as the Golden Apple to grow a giant tree. In Greek mythology, the Golden Apple is a powerful object that was very powerful and was used to grow a tree in the Garden of Hesperides.

The Golden Apple and the tree were protected by a huge dragon-like creature named Ladon. Greek hero Hercules had tricked the Titan Atlas into stealing the Apple from the tree.

The object will play a heavy role in the film, as it will center around Atlas' daughters. Interestingly enough, Kalypso has a dragon-like creature for a pet.

2) An Annabelle doll makes an appearance

Annabelle in Annabelle: Creation (Image via WB Pictures/RatPac-Dune Entertainment/New Line Cinema)

Fans of David F. Sandberg and his work will know that the director made his filmmaking debut with horror-flick Lights Out, after which he helmed Annabelle: Creation, the second installment in the Annabelle series centered around a creepy doll that was capable of causing harm to humans.

An Annabelle doll appears in a shot of a pediatrician's office in the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods where it can be found sitting at a play-set table for kids. The doll also made an appearance in the first Shazam! film, according to Sandberg.

Hopefully, the doll is nothing more than an easter egg as Billy Batson (Shazam), and his siblings have a lot to deal with in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and a creepy-looking doll would be the last thing they would want to tackle.

3) Starro

Starro in The Suicide Squad (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

In a "Blink and You'll Miss It" moment in the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a picture of the infamous DC comics alien and villain, Starro, makes an appearance in a shot of the alphabet board for children at the pediatrician's office.

Fans of the DCEU will know that the starfish-like alien made an appearance in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which was released in 2021. It is interesting to see how Fury of the Gods tried to make a connection with another DCEU film. What makes it even more interesting is the friendship between Shazam star Zachary Levi and Gunn.

In the comics, Starro is a being capable of possessing other beings via spores resembling either a giant starfish or a small starfish. These giant and small starfishes latch onto a person and take control of their nervous system, giving Starro control over that person.

4) Family - Fast & Furious reference

Helen Mirren plays Hespera in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Images via WB Pictures/DC/Mega)

The first Shazam! film tries to instill in audiences and fans the importance of one's family. The first film does a marvelous job of making Billy Batson's foster family appear very wholesome.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will continue this theme, but what will make it more interesting is the appearance of Helen Mirren in the film, who will play Hespera. Fans of Mirren will know that she has also starred in Fast & Furious, another film franchise that deals with the concept and importance of one's family.

Billy, while having a conversation with Mirren's Hespera, talks about the importance of family, which in a way, references the Fast & Furious franchise. Yes, Dominic Torretto would be very proud indeed.

5) Staff of Doctor Sivana

Doctor Sivana and Shazam's staff (Images via WB Pictures/DC)

The main antagonist of the first film was Mark Strong's Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, a vengeful and bitter scientist who became obsessed with magic and intended to use it to wreak havoc on the world.

Sivana was imprisoned at the end of the first film, where he was seen frantically drawing symbols on the walls. It is unknown if Sivana will return in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In the Fury of the Gods trailer, Billy Batson can be seen walking with Sivana's staff in his hand. The staff, however, originally belonged to the wizard Shazam until Sivana stole it from him in the first film. It remains to be seen whether the wizard got his staff back following Sivana's imprisonment.

6) Cape Mistake in a trailer shot

Besides being a filmmaker, David F. Sandberg is also a YouTuber by the name of Ponysmasher. In his videos, he explains trailers and the work that goes into them, particularly visual effects.

Sandberg revealed a minor flaw in a shot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods' second trailer, where he pointed out that the wire stunt team forgot to add Billy Batson's cape. This went unnoticed by many who saw the trailer. Sandberg did this in advance so people would not pause the film later on and find the mistake.

7) Zack Snyder's Justice League reference

Zack Snyder's Justice League (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

The trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods not only references Flash, Aquaman, and Batman but also retcons the continuity of the DCEU by seemingly removing Joss Whedon's Justice League (2017) from the story canon in favor of the more well-received Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Fans have deduced this change as the trailer for Fury of the Gods used shots of the three aforementioned characters from Snyder's version of the film. This is supported by the use of color-grading for those shots, where the colors were Snyder's signature gray and monochromatic tones.

Fans of the Snydercut campaign have strongly clamored for the canonization of Snyder's film, and the erasure of the Whedon cut from continuity. Who knows, maybe Fury of the Gods will grant them their wish once the film releases.

8) Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman cameo

Could Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

Rumors have been circulating the internet for a while which suggested that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman would have a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This rumor, however, has reached a point of uncertainty given James Gunn's DCU reboot following the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature Olympus in some capacity. In the trailer for the film, Billy is shown interacting with an unseen woman who explains the story of the Greek Titans and why they are after Billy and his siblings.

Who knows, maybe the woman could be Gadot's Wonder Woman, as she has strong ties to Olympus due to being the daughter of Zeus, one of the Gods who grants Billy his powers.

