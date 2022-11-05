5 DC Comics scientists like Lex Luthor

DC Comics has been one of the leading names in the world of comics and superheroes for the last century, with only the world of Marvel Comics coming close to them. However, what makes DC stand apart from Marvel is the incorporation of numerous normal humans who clash against the superpowered beings.

Being able to stand against superbeings or metahumans is much tougher than it sounds, and requires a lot of courage and brains to substitute for the brawn. One of the most poignant characters in this category in DC comics is Lex Luthor. Luthor is a genius scientist who has played the role of an evil mastermind with the capability to go head-to-head against the strongest of the strongest with the help of his scientific genius and inventions.

In this article, we explore some more similar characters who are brilliant scientists and have made an immense impact in the DC universe with their intellect.

Mr. Terrific, Martin Stein, and three of the best scientific minds in the DC universe similar to Lex Luthor

1) Mr. Terrific

Mr. Terrific (Image via DC Comics)

Mr. Terrific has been a mantle that has been held by none other than geniuses. The persona has been adapted by two imminent superheroes in the DC universe. Terry Sloane, who held the title during the Golden Age, had a photographic memory. He was an Olympic-level athlete and mastered several martial arts forms while being a millionaire. He was a force to be reckoned with and was a part of the first Justice Society of America.

Mr. Terrific's title was later adopted by Michael Holt, another man of equal or even greater talent. Like Sloane, Holt was also an Olympic athlete, a practitioner of martial arts, and a genius. He also created T-Spheres, levitating spheres that could do more than you could imagine. The formidable technology at his disposal made Holt an extremely powerful character.

Mr. Terrific has also played the role of chairman of the Justice Society of America and is widely hailed as one of the smartest minds in the DC universe.

2) T. O. Morrow

Thomas Oscar Morrow (Image via DC Animated Movie Universe)

T. O. Morrow is a mastermind, to say the least, and is a notable one among the many DC supervillains we have seen. The original T. O. Morrow, aka Thomas Oscar Morrow, is an inventor who has created some of the most futuristic weapons and technologies in the comics ever. He is the creator of one of the most notable Android superheroes, the Red Androids, and more.

One of the most formidable creations by T. O. Morrow was the television set he created to see into the future. Using this invention, Morrow created multiple futuristic weapons and technologies after analyzing them through the screen. As he could see 100 years into the future, he devised his plans accordingly and even created some duplicate Green Lanterns as decoys in one of his ploys.

However, his most notable creations still have to be the Androids Red Tornado, Red Inferno, Red Torpedo, Red Volcano, and Tomorrow Woman. While all the Red Androids have extremely advanced AIs driving them, he also imbued Tomorrow Woman with the first AI soul.

3) Martin Stein

Victor Garber as Martin Stein in CW's Arrowverse (Image via The CW)

Martin Stein is among the notable characters in the DC universe who were brought into the limelight, especially after the debut of the Arrowverse franchise by the CW. Stein is a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who spearheaded a project revolving around transmutation, acronymed F.I.R.E.S.T.O.R.M. for Fusion, Ignition, Research Experiment and Science of Transmutation Originating RNA and Molecular Structures.

Later, due to a malfunction, Stein fused with Ronnie Raymond and became the Nuclear Man, Firestorm, a superhero with nuclear powers. Firestorm was essentially made up of two humans, the body of Raymond and Stein working as the brains. Martin Stein was nothing short of a genius, with his work shining a light on nuclear fusion and ultimately creating fused superhumans.

4) Lucius Fox

Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox in Batman Begins (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lucius Fox is largely known for his role as the supporting hand behind Batman. Batman is no doubt one of the premier heroes among the ranks of the DC universe, and is also largely respected for holding his own against superpowered beings. While Bruce Wayne has a gifted mind and is truly a one-of-a-kind talent, his gadgets play a huge role in his fights. Most of these gadgets and technological masterpieces are supplied by none other than Lucius Fox.

Lucius Fox is a brilliant inventor, an experienced businessman, and entrepreneur. Fox acts as the CEO of Wayne Enterprises and the Wayne Foundation, all the while acting as one of Batman's closest allies and a supplier of weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and armor. Fox is the one responsible for creating the equipment required for Batman's plans, and they are no doubt some mighty requests.

Ranging from EMP devices to the batmobile, or batwing, or even improved armors to face off against metahumans and aliens, he can do it all. Lucius Fox is definitely one of the unsung heroes of the DC universe, without whom our favorite superhero, Batman, would not be able to reach his full potential.

5) Doctor Sivana

Mark Strong as Doctor Sivana in Shazam! (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doctor Sivana is another supervillain who features among the most brilliant minds in the DC universe. Sivana is a mad scientist and inventor who has played the role of Shazam's archenemy since the Golden Age. Although he initially had good intentions and wanted to work for the progress of humanity, being thwarted multiple times by big businesses, he became frustrated and eventually turned evil with the intention of world dominion.

Doctor Sivana was introduced to the DC Extended Universe in the 2019 film Shazam! and was played by Mark Strong. Sivana is a brilliant scientist and has created multiple unusual inventions. He is no doubt one of the most intelligent supervillains in the DC universe, as he faces Shazam in countless battles. He even created a mathematical formula that, when recited, made it possible for him to walk through solid objects.

All of these characters are well known in the DC universe for their extreme intellect and being masterminds in their own fields. All of them are scientists and inventors just like the infamous Lex Luthor, an overarching villain and antihero in the comic universe. The character has since been played by multiple actors in various different productions.

In the recently released fourth season of Titans, Lex Luthor is being played by veteran actor Titus Welliver. This has already created a considerable amount of hype for the season, which has been airing its episodes since November 3, 2022, on HBO Max.

