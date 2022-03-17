Ghost Rider, Hellfire, Firestorm: 5 best comic book characters with fire abilities, ranked

In comic books, there's a long list of superheroes who flex some unique abilities. There are superheroes who can shapeshift, and there are characters who can fly at the speed of sound. Similarly, there are some characters in comic books that have unique abilities with fire.

Superheroes with fire abilities are usually really powerful simply because of the nature of their powers. Also, powers with fire are honestly fun to watch on the big screen. Well, if you’re also intrigued to learn about characters who have fire abilities, here’s a list of five such characters.

Top 5 characters in comic books with incredible fire abilities

5) Hellfire

Hellfire is one of the most underrated Marvel comic characters. His fire abilities make him a powerful enemy, and sometimes an ally, for most superheroes.

James Taylor James discovered the power to summon Hellfire. However, he was limited to summoning fire to his chain. After that, he could use that chain to dominate his enemies. Interestingly, we’ve seen this character go against Ghost Rider in Agents of the Shield TV show.

Initially, Hellfire worked under the direction of Nick Fury and teamed up with Daisy Johnson and other members of the Shield. However, he chose to betray his comrades under pressure from Hydra, who used Hellfire to gather all information about Nick Fury.

4) Firestorm

Firestorm is considered to be one of the most powerful superheroes created by DC's comic books. The nuclear-powered character came into existence when award-winning physicist Martin Stein and high school teenager Ronnie Raymond merged during an accident. Hence, the superhero has a dual identity.

Raymond is the front face of the superhero, whereas Stein is the inner voice. Meaning, Stein advises the nuclear man on how to utilize powers effectively. These powers include transforming any kind of material into other material that also has a similar weight, and ability to fly at great speeds.

Furthermore, he possesses fire abilities and can handle any kind of minimal explosions, gunfire, or huge blasts, making him an invulnerable hero.

3) Sunspot

Sunspot aka Roberto Da Costa is a Marvel comic book superhero who has the potential to capture solar energy and become a humanoid sun. He gets energy from direct sunlight that enhances his physical strength. Also, whenever he is not exposed to the sun or is in a dark place, the solar energy stored in his cells starts to drain out from his skin, making him physically weak and helpless.

While he was involved with X-Force, a supervillain named Gideon kidnapped Roberto to test his fire abilities. Sunspot was exposed to massive amounts of direct sunlight, the result of which was the overload of solar energy in the superhero's body. This gave him the ability to create fire blasts.

Apart from this, he is an incredible martial artist who received training from Wolverine and the time-traveling anti-hero Cable. To improve his fighting skills, he fought with several stronger fighters including Black Panther, Daredevil and Captain America.

2) Ghost Rider

There have been numerous antiheroes and superheroes that have appeared in different Marvel comic books. However, none is as popular as Johnny Blaze's Ghost Rider. The series aired from 1972 to 1983 and revolved around a stuntman named Johnny Blaze who died in a fatal accident during a motorcycle stunt.

He later requested the demon god, Mephisto, to save the life of his surrogate father, and became bound to the Spirit of Vengeance, Zarathos. Blaze possesses the ability to get transformed into Ghost Rider whenever he wishes to. He generally gets converted into the motorcyclist Ghost Rider when he senses any evil nearby.

Whenever Blaze gets transformed into an immortal Ghost Rider with a flaming skull, he can blast fire with his skeleton fingers. Also, the bike he rides, travels at a high speed and can be ridden even on any vertical surface such as walls. On top of that, he can convert some materials into weapons by putting them on fire with a single touch.

1) Sunfire

Sunfire is a superhero born with solar radiation powers who holds a grudge against the United States. In the Marvel comic book series, the reason behind the hatred was the demise of his mother who suffered from radiation sickness due to the atomic bombing on Hiroshima that was placed by the United States.

Sunfire uses absorbed solar energy to ionize any material that burns when exposed to oxygen. On top of that, he can use the same power to create bursts of energy that ultimately lifts him up from the ground. He uses this ability to fly at a speed of over 150 miles per hour.

Apart from that, Sunfire can create plasma blasts and can get the temperature of any place up to 1,000,000 degrees Fahrenheit. His fire abilities also allow him to melt bullets and other weapons coming towards him. So, you can say that he is clearly the most powerful comic book character with fire ability.

