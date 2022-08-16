From return of Nomad to Cold War: What are the upcoming events from Marvel Comics in 2023?

Like the superheroes on the big screen, Marvel comics are performing phenomenally well with a plethora of upcoming comics under their banner. From the clash between the two Captain Americas in Cold War to Avengers, X-Men, and Eternal’s war in AXE: Judgment Day, Marvel has planned their events until 2023.

In one of the epic crossover events, friends will turn foes in Marvel Comic’s Cold War. Steve Roger’s comic series Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty will collide with Sam Wilson’s series Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Marvel released Paco Medina’s artwork of the series, showcasing the return of a prominent Marvel character, Nomad.

Steve Rogers took on the identity of the Nomad in Captain America #180 when he refused to work with the government. Since then, characters like Jack Monroe, Rikki Barnes, and Ian Rogers, the adopted son of Steve Rogers, have helmed the mantle of Nomad.

The underlying suspense in the press release for the comic series is which version of Nomad will make an appearance. As per the cover art, the costume and staff suggest that Nomad will be Ian Rogers.

The comic will also trace the secret origins of Captain America’s star-spangled shield as the nemesis of Captain America, White Wolf, and Cross Bones hungry for revenge. The first issue of the highly anticipated Marvel Comics series, Cold War, will be released in the spring of 2023.

Marvel Comics goes Ultra with Avengers X Ultraman crossover

Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya productions will collaborate in the comic book series where the earth’s mightiest heroes Avengers will partner with Ultraman, and Ultraseven will battle Kaijus. The highly anticipated series will release in 2023.

The cover art shows Spider-Man, Iron-Man, and Captain Marvel fighting the Bemular Kaiju, while the Ultraman and the Ultra-Seven are seen across the city skyline.

The writer of the series, Mat Groom, announced the comic at the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2022. While there are no spoilers about the plot of the series, it is hinted that a powerful Marvel villain will appear in the comic. Marvel Comics and Ultraman fans are desperately waiting for more news on the series.

Spider-Man villain Green Goblin goes Gold

Marvel announced a new Spiderman series titled Dark Web, which will release on May 7, 2023. The comic, written by Zeb Wells, will see Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, now the villain Chasm, team up with Madeline Pryor. Instead of a solo Spidey adventure, the series is a team-up with X-Men.

The biggest twist comes from Green Goblin, who has now turned good and has adopted Golden Goblin's moniker. Norman Osborn's new suit looks radicle with the golden glider. The classic pumpkin bomb has been replaced by purple glowing orbs. However, the art shows Green Goblin as Golden Goblin's reflection, foreshadowing Osborn breaking bad again.

Other Marvel projects that are lined up for 2023 include a Fantastic Four project helmed by a new creative team. The Fantastic Four seem to be going West Coast. There is no news on whether the new project will be a new team or if the team will be splitting up.

2023 will also see the aftermath of one of the biggest Marvel Comics crossovers, The Judgment Day. Future issues of A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega Vol 1 will also be released in 2023.

