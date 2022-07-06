Marvel brings new Ultraman X The Avengers crossover to fight against kaijus: Details explored

Marvel comics have collaborated with many different franchises in the past, including Aliens vs. Predators, He-Man, Thundercats, and even Archies. But this time, the crossover is going to get bigger and better. The giants from Japan, Ultraman and Ultraseven, will fight giant Kaijus along with Spider-Man, Ironman, and Captain Marvel.

Fans are about to witness one of the biggest crossovers in comic book history, as Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions are joining hands to produce a comic book mini-series. Although the title of the series has not yet been revealed, fans have their eyes and hopes pinned on this crossover of epic proportions.

Marvel has been publishing Ultraman but will mark the first crossover with the Avengers

Marvel began publishing the Ultraman series in 2020 which is a reboot and a new take on the famous red and silver heroes. Written by Mat Groom and Kyle Higgins, the series builds the Ultraman world and re-introduces it to new audiences. The announcement of the gargantuan crossover was made by the co-writer of the series Mat Groom at the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2022.

While the plot and title of the series have not yet been disclosed, the promo art of the crossover reveals the classic Bemular Kaiju battling the Earth’s mightiest heroes. The artwork shows Spider-Man and Ironman battling against the spiky Bemular Kaiju, who is spewing energy beams, while the gigantic Ultraman and Ultraseven are visible on the horizon of what looks like a New York skyline.

After announcing the crossover event at the Ultraman Arrives: Super Anime Extravaganza, Mat Groom took to Twitter to announce the news worldwide.

"That’s right, we’re bringing you the team-up you never knew you needed— Carol Danvers and Ultraman Taro!"

Previous issues of Marvel Ultraman, including Rise of Ultraman, and The Trials of Ultraman, received a good response from the audience. The next issue, The Mystery of Ultraseven, will hit the stands next month. The new crossover series will take place in the continuity of the Marvel Ultraman series.

It has also been revealed that the supervillains will play an important role in the crossover series. Fans can very well expect Doctor Doom, Thanos, Ultron and other A-List villains to appear alongside Kaijus.

The Ultraman x Avengers comic line will hit the stands not before the first quarter of 2023.

Other notable projects mark 2022 as a good year for Ultraman fans

2022 marks the year of Ultraman as Tsuburaya productions go all out with productions. Season two of Ultraman on Netflix is well received by audiences and critics alike. The feature-length Ultraman film is undergoing production with Netflix and the highly regarded Industrial Light and Magic, ILM. Shinji Higuchi’s Shin Ultraman has made its international release, rocking theaters overseas.

The gigantic Ultraman was developed in 1966 by Eji Tsuburaya. Hailing from M78 Nebula the Land of Light, which is 3 million light years away from earth, the Ultra are technologically advanced civilizations. Ultraman and Ultraseven are protectors of Light and Justice and defend the universe from the wrath of Kaijus.

