Marvel announces new Ultraman saga titled 'The Mystery of Ultraseven': Details explored

Ultraman is all set to return in a Marvel comic series that will pit him against new Kaijus and other deadly foes. A part of the Ultra Saga, our hero, will be featured in the upcoming The Mystery of Ultraseven. The comic will be written by Kyle Higgins (best known for Batman and Nightwing) and Mat Groom (best known for Titans) as new, up-and-coming artist Davide Tinto will join them.

Ultraman has always been immensely popular. Being a part of Toho's line of giant monsters and superheroes, the franchise has made several appearances, and Marvel has also recently published comics with him. Let's dive in and take a look at what this new title holds for the character.

Ultraman returns in the new The Mystery of Ultraseven written by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom

Comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

With The Mystery of Ultraseven, Marvel will release a title based on the character for the third time. They previously came out with the stories The Rise of Ultraman and The Trials of Ultraman. This also continues Marvel's collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions.

The story will see our hero be away for a bit under mysterious circumstances, which were set up at the end of the last comic. A giant Kaiju is roaming around, a conspiracy is in the works, and there is no one to stop it. With our hero gone, the series will delve into discovering what's the reason behind the chaos.

It will also see the appearance of a new and mysterious Ultra. The story will travel to lost dimensions and stars - this will see our series lead Shin Haya to go farther than ever before.

You can check out the official description of the plot from Marvel's website down below:

"Giant Kaiju roam, a sinister conspiracy consolidates power, and there’s nobody left to stop it — because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before."

The Mystery of Seven will also feature a different story that will spotlight the history of Ultra Q. The series will consist of five issues and will be released this August 17.

Speaking about the series, writer Mat Groom shared his excitement:

"Kyle and I's reimagination of this universe started with a long-term masterplan — which is why we featured Dan Moroboshi's mysterious disappearance in the very first pages of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN,"

He added saying:

"It's so exciting to have reached the stage where we can now pull back the curtain on that mystery...and its world-shaking implications!"

Fans who are waiting for the comic can look forward to the upcoming film Shin Ultraman, which will put a new spin on this franchise.

You can check out the comic upon its release on August 17, 2022.

