Gal Gadot returns to Fast & Furious franchise following Wonder Woman firing: Reports

After James Gunn and Peter Safran's decision to reboot the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), there are rumors that Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, might return to reprise her role as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Gunn is reportedly rebooting the DCEU franchise, which means either recasting or letting go of the old guard. Henry Cavill has already left the role of Superman behind. Next, it may be Gal Gadot's turn.

Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 was confirmed by Gunn and Safran to not be moving ahead following a creative dispute between Patty Jenkins and Gunn. This worried fans and they were alarmed by the possibility of Gadot losing her iconic role.

Was Gal Gadot fired?

On December 6, 2022, Gal Gadot took to Twitter to announce Wonder Woman 3 and shared her excitement and gratitude with the fans.

Shortly after, James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that the project would not move forward. This decision disappointed many fans, especially Snyderverse fanatics, who took this as Gadot being fired or her future in the DCEU being left up in the air, which led to the hashtag #FireJamesGunn trend all over social media.

Gunn later responded to a fan on Instagram and denied firing Gadot when a fan, who supported Gunn's decisions, told him this:

"Cannot wait to see what you're cooking up...That being said the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they'd announced their return doesn't inspire confidence"

To this, Gunn replied:

"I'm not sure where you're getting that we "booted" Gal.

Gunn's statement confirmed the possibility that the door remains open for Gadot to still appear in the franchise, whether as Wonder Woman or in another role.

Gal Gadot's return to the world of Dominic Torretto and gang

Before playing Wonder Woman for the DCEU, Gal Gadot portrayed street racer, former Mossad agent, and member of Dominic Torretto's crew, Gisele Yashar, in Fast and Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. In the last film, her character died saving fellow street racer and teammate Han Lue, played by Sung Kang, from being killed by one of Owen Shaw's men.

Gadot is reportedly rumored to be returning as her character Gisele in Fast X. If she returns, she will reunite with her DCU co-star Jason Momoa, who is set to be the main villain of the street-racing action flick.

Throughout the films her character appeared in, she went from being an antagonist of Dom Torretto to an ally and eventually a member of his team.

She soon developed a romance with Han, who was seemingly killed during the events of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift by Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, only to return in Fast 9, where he was revealed to have faked his death to work for Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody on an assignment while grieving Gisele's death.

Han's return raised questions in fans' minds about whether anyone will truly stay dead in the franchise. This is further supported by how Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz, Dominic's wife, returned in Fast & Furious 6 after she seemingly died at the beginning of Fast & Furious.

While there has not been any concrete confirmation of Gadot's reprisal, it is still a possibility, considering Fast & Furious is a billion-dollar franchise that shows no signs of slowing down.

