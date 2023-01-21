Scream 6: Trailer, release date, and cast details revealed

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group recently released the first Scream 6 trailer and fans of the Ghostface killer can't wait to see more of their favorite character on the big screen. The trailer marks the return of some of the old faces in the franchise, along with several new additions.

The sixth installment of the slasher horror franchise will continue the story of the Ghostface killer as he hunts his victims and they in turn try to take him down and end his terror.

Everything to know about Scream 6: Release date, cast members' list details, and trailer information in brief

The release date and where to watch

Paramount has announced that Scream 6 will be releasing on March 10, 2023, in theaters. The upcoming movie comes just over a year after the fifth installment debuted.

As of now, it has been officially announced that the horror slasher will only be released in theaters. However, since it is a Paramount Pictures production, we can expect the movie to also be released on the company's streaming platform.

Viewers who do not wish to watch Scream 6 on the big screen can wait around 45 days after the movie's theatrical release for it to be made available on Paramount Plus, however, there is no confirmation of this news at the moment.

The cast of Scream 6: Old faces and new cast additions revealed

Scream 6 marks the return of Scream 4's Kirby Reed, who will be portrayed again by Hayden Panettiere, as well as Gale Weathers, essayed by Courtney Cox. The trailer also shows the return of Sam, who will be played by Melissa Barrera, and Tara Carpenter, essayed by Jenna Ortega.

Sadly, Neve Campbell, who has led the Scream franchise since 1996, will not be returning as Sidney Prescott for the new film. She announced last year that she will be quitting the franchise for now due to a pay dispute, but may return again in the future, adding:

"I don't know that I'm done for good. It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

David Arquette's character Dewey will also not be appearing in Scream 6, as he was killed in the last film. Other familiar faces we can expect to see are Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin and Mason Gooding's Chad Meeks-Martin. New cast additions include:

Samara Weaving,

Dermot Mulroney,

Tony Revolori,

Josh Segarra,

Liana Liberato,

and Jack Champion.

What does the trailer reveal more about Scream 6?

Scream 6's trailer teases that the upcoming film will be nothing like the ones before and that Ghostface is not only armed with a blade this time, but also a pump-action shotgun, which he will use to terrorize his victims.

It also shows that Sam and Tara Carpenter will be gearing up for a deadly run-in with the killer in New York City this time, as they try to acquire the help of bystanders in a bodega.

At one point in the trailer, Sam also refers to her own connection to Scream's past, where she says that she is the daughter of the original 1996 movie's villain, Billy Loomis. Moreover, Ghostface also appears to single out Gale and stalk her, which leads to a nerve-wracking confrontation between Sam, Tara, and their friends on the subway, during Halloween.

Hence, it seems true when Kirby says in the trailer:

"This isn't like any other Ghostface."

This sentiment is reflected by the killer himself when Gale answers the phone and seemingly tells the mystery killer:

"You know you're like the 10th guy to try this, right? It never works out for the dip-s--- in the mask."

To this, the latter responds with:

"Maybe. But there's never been one like me, Gale."

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, Scream 6 is coming soon to theaters near you on March 10, 2023.

