5 best slasher films of 2022

Ever since the release of Scream in 1996, slasher films have become widely popular and an integral part of the horror genre of cinema. Although Scream wasn't the first slasher film and was preceded by the widely famous Halloween franchise, it definitely popularized the genre.

Slasher films are those in which a serial killer is on the loose, usually with a sharp weapon and a lethal method of killing.

This year saw the release of a variety of horror films, with slasher films dominating the releases. Since the pandemic, the popularity of streaming platforms has also aided in the release of slasher films that aren't too mainstream and take a more independent approach to production.

Here are 2022's best slasher films.

1) Scream (2022)

Scream (2022) is the fifth film in the franchise and centers on Sam Carpenter, who tracks down Ghostface from his past to punish him for attacking her sister. The film opened in January 2022 to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Reviews agreed that this was one of the best entries in the series, raising the bar for what makes a good slasher movie.

Scream is one of the few franchises that has managed to maintain its popularity over the years since the original was released in 1996.

2) X

Ti West's X is undoubtedly one of the highest-rated films of 2022. X combines horror and slasher elements from some of cinema's greatest classics to create an immersive film. It follows a film crew as they attempt to film in a remote location owned by an elderly couple. However, a mysterious killer begins to haunt the cast and crew.

X is also one of the most popular slasher films on the list owing to its star cast of Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Martin Henderson.

A prequel to the film, Pearl, was released later in the year, while another film in the franchise, MaXXXine, is currently in production.

3) Pearl

The film, which stars Mia Goth as Pearl, is an impressive prequel to X. The film delves into Pearl's upbringing by her strict mother and sick father. Pearl's repressed emotions burst forth in gruesome ways as her dreams of a glamorous life collide with the life she is forced to live.

Pearl is one of the few slasher films that closely examine the past of their villains.

4) Watcher

Although Watcher is more of a psychological thriller, it borrows heavily from the slasher films of the past. It follows an actress who moves to a new city with her boyfriend and begins to notice a stalker. There is a simultaneous scare about a serial killer in the city as she has to deal with the mysterious watcher.

Watcher is one of the first horror films to explore the societal and cultural implications of the common horror movie trope of a female victim who isn't believed or who is repeatedly gaslit by her male partner. It features a boyfriend who continuously trivializes his partner's fears, leading to gory crimes that could have been avoided.

Watcher's feminist narrative makes it all the more interesting to watch. Although it still features the cliches of a female-led slasher film, it is highly self-aware and strong in its stance.

5) Terrifier 2

Terrifier 2 follows the resurrected Art the Clown, the original villain of Terrifier, as he comes to haunt a teenager and his younger brother. Given the success of Terrifier, the sequel received a fair amount of attention.

Critics have stated that the film outperforms its predecessor and is a great slasher film that will be remembered for years to come.

