Explained: Why is Halloween Ends Jamie Lee Curtis' final appearance as Laurie Strode?

Halloween Ends is set to bring back Jamie Lee Curtis in her legendary role as Laurie Strode and it has been confirmed that this will be her last feature in the Halloween franchise.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the last movie in the reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's original Halloween, which was released in 1978.

Following the success of the film that popularized Michael Myers as one of the most notorious villains, several movies have been made and added to the Halloween franchise. A few decades later, it looks like the time has come to bid a final adieu to one of the fan-favorite characters from the franchise.

Will Halloween Ends see Jamie Lee Curtis' final appearance as Laurie Strode?

While promoting the film, Jamie Lee Curtis told fans that they will no longer see her as Laurie Strode in the Halloween universe. Explaining the reason behind it, the actress said that she needed to cut the character loose and "let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her."

However, fans were skeptical about Jamie Lee Curtis changing her mind. The actress did reprise her role as Laurie after the 2002 Halloween film in David Gordon Green's 2017 remake and reboot.

Director Green seemingly put a rest to these beliefs and asserted that this will be the last time the audience will see Curtis in a face-off with Michael Myers. Green added that he feels confident about bidding farewell to Curtis playing Laurie in the film series.

He did note that they might bring a new Laurie into something, in some twist, but said:

"I do feel like this is the last time we're going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode."

So it does look like Halloween Ends will be Jamie's last feature as Laurie and though there's a chance Laurie might return to continue the myth, Curtis will not be playing her.

Everything we know about Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is the latest movie in a three-part reboot of Halloween by director David Green.

The movie is set four years after the events of Halloween and Halloween Kills and will follow the final show-down between Laurie and Myers. This movie will have the former finally deciding to face the evil that has been following her around one last time. Who will emerge victorious in this do-or-die situation? Only time will tell.

Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, the film stars Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and Rohan Campbell in major roles.

The movie is set to premiere on October 14, 2022, on Peacock and also in theaters.

