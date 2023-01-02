January 2023: 5 new Netflix movies and shows

The titles that are set to release throughout January seem like a great precursor to the rest of the content that we will be seeing in 2023. Netflix has proved time and again that they stand atop all other major streaming platforms with quality original content throughout the years. With an impeccable record of 2022, 2023 is also set to be equally or even more entertaining for its large audience.

The streaming giant has offerings from different genres and types for its wide variety and bracket of audiences in January. Ranging from mysteries, thrillers, sitcoms and documentaries, Netflix has it all sorted out for the new year. In this article, we explore some of the best original titles that Netflix has for us in this new year.

Kaleidoscope, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street and more - 5 of the best new Netflix titles that will be releasing in January, 2023

1) Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope (Image via Netflix)

Date of release: January 1, 2023

Kaleidoscope is one of Netflix's biggest and most talked-about projects that they opened the year with. Created by Eric Garcia, the series has already garnered quite a bit of attention because of its unique storytelling method. The production casts Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabriel, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, Soojeung Son and others in pivotal roles.

Kaleidoscope recounts a detailed account of a heist that takes place over the course of 25 years. The show centers on a clever and experienced team that strives for one of the highest payouts in history. After overcoming a powerful security force and the FBI, they carefully devise and plot a robbery to unlock one of the most guarded vaults. Garcia claims that the tale is based on the $70 billion in goods rotting following Hurricane Sandy in the DTDC basement.

2) Madoff: The monster of Wall Street

Madoff: The monster of Wall Street (Image via Netflix)

Date of release: January 4, 2023

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a highly anticipated upcoming limited docuseries from the house of Netflix. The series stars Joseph Scotto in the role of the titular character alongside Donna Pastorello, Cris Colicchio, Alex Olson, Kevin Delano and others in pivotal roles. The series recreates the steps and incidents that built up to be one of the biggest economic scandals in American history.

Berney Madoff has gone down in history among the biggest fraudsters the world has ever seen. He successfully created a $64 billion worth Ponzi scheme and operated it for over a decade, before getting caught and sentenced to 150 years in prison. The Netflix docuseries portrays the fraudster and his large-scale scandal from its very roots until it collapsed in 2008. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is set to be one of the most intriguing titles set to release in January and is sure to tickle the interest of documentary enthusiasts.

3) The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye (Image via Netflix)

Date of release: January 6, 2023

The Pale Blue Eye is an upcoming mystery thriller from the mind of Scott Cooper, creator of the critically acclaimed Black Mass (2015). The film has been adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same name and recounts the investigation of multiple murders at the U.S. Military Academy in 1830. The film stars Christian Bale and Harry Melling in pivotal roles alongside Gillian Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Lucy Boynton, Robert Duvall, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall and others.

Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, The Pale Blue Eye follows veteran detective Augustus Landor as he is summoned to investigate multiple homicides at the United States Military Academy. To unravel the riddle of the heart-ripped-out murders, Landor tries to recruit the aid of Edgar Allan Poe, who was a student at the academy at the time. A gripping narrative of witchcraft rituals, deceit, and retribution is the centre of the movie.

The film had a limited theatrical release on December 23, 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from critics for its execution as a gothic horror. The film is set to start streaming on Netflix at the end of the first week of January.

4) That '90s Show

That '90s Show (Image via Netflix)

Date of release: January 19, 2023

That '90s Show is an upcoming period teen sitcom which is set to act as a sequel to the popular 1990s series, That '70s Show. Created by Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner from the original series, the show features Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles alongside new joinees, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyna Doi and Sam Morelos in pivotal roles. Fans will also get a glimpse of the original cast as they appear in special guest roles.

Set in the summer of 1995, That '90s Show again revolves around the Forman household and is set 15 years after the events of the original series. The protagonist of the show is Leia Forman, the adolescent daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. The Forman house gets bustling again as Leia forms bonds with several other teenagers as she spends the summer with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin.

5) Lockwoode & Co.

Lockwoode & Co. (Image via Netflix)

Date of release: January 27, 2023

Lockwoode & Co. is an upcoming British teen detective adventure mystery title from the house of Netflix. A brainchild of Joe Cornish, the series is based on the book series of the same name by Joe Cornish. The eight-episode series is set to star Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Jemma Moore and others.

Lockwoode & Co. follows the story of three teenage friends who operate a small startup in London. Set around London, the trio try to make their mark among the many major and notable corporations and companies that surround them. With no particular financial incentive and a lack of adult supervision, the trio set off on an epic ghost-hunting adventure, which may very well divert the natural course of history.

