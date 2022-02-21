Who was Bernie Madoff? Ponzi schemer's sister and her husband found dead in suspected murder-suicide 

Bernie Madoff's real sister and her husband have been found dead in an alleged murder-suicide case.

87-year-old Sondra Wiener's body was discovered shot dead on February 17 at her residence in Valencia Lakes, Florida, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.

A 90-year-old man, who is believed to be her husband Marvin Wiener, also died of a gunshot wound. However, his family is requesting anonymity under a Florida law protecting crime victims.

PBSO @PBCountySheriff PBSO Detectives Investigate Murder/Suicide in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Deputies responded to a 911 call advising a male and female were unresponsive inside their residence. Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the couple died in what appears to be a murder-suicide. It further said:

"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder-suicide."

It further stated that the Medical Examiner's Office personnel took the bodies of the deceased and will later determine the cause of death.

Media outlet BocaNewsNow obtained an internal email addressed to residents in the neighborhood, which lamented the "tragic situation" on Barca Boulevard concerning Sondra and Marvin Weiner.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending.”

Bernie Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history

Born on April 29, 1938, Bernard Madoff was a native to Queens, New York, and a son to Ralph Madoff - a stockbroker - and Sylvia.

Madoff was an American investment advisor, financial analyst, and stockbroker who perpetrated the largest financial fraud in U.S. history. He was accused of operating a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded its investors.

Madoff started his career as a Wall Street entrepreneur in 1960 and ran his company until his arrest in 2008.

As a result of the collapse of global financial markets, a recession in the United States led to many investors withdrawing their money. Due to Madoff's inability to disburse funds, his business was eventually revealed to be a fraud and Ponzi scheme.

In December 2008, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission arrested him following several investigations. In response to the federal felonies he was charged with, Madoff pleaded guilty.

According to estimates, he defrauded his investors of billions of dollars over the course of 1980s; losses were estimated to be approximately $65 billion. Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison in June 2009, which he was serving at the time of his death.

