''A bunch of gen Z actors acting like 90s kids'': That '70s show fans divided over Netflix's new trailer for That '90s Show

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show has been released, and it has led to a massive debate among fans on Twitter. The show is a spinoff of the iconic 70s sitcom, That '70s Show, that saw Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, among many others, in pivotal roles.

Fans on Twitter are divided over the trailer for the new spinoff. One user described That '90s Show as:

''A bunch of gen Z actors acting like 90s kids.''

The upcoming series revolves around Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's daughter, and is set more than a decade after the events depicted in That '70s Show.

Netizens polarized over That '90s Show trailer

Netflix @netflix Welcome back to the basement.



Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman in That '90s Show, premiering January 19. Welcome back to the basement. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman in That '90s Show, premiering January 19. https://t.co/YUp19KYbRI

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new trailer for That '90s Show. While many criticized the trailer, others were quick to defend it, claiming that it looked interesting and funny. Some also mentioned that they'd like to see cameos by actors from the original show.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Kiba Wolf @YoLon3rWolf It looks at least as funny/interesting as the original so far @netflix Why is everyone saying it's going to be terrible based on a 50 second teaser?It looks at least as funny/interesting as the original so far @netflix Why is everyone saying it's going to be terrible based on a 50 second teaser? 😂 It looks at least as funny/interesting as the original so far

Esperanza 💙”La Chilindrina”💙 @SassyEsperanza @netflix They should of just brought back the original cast, or at least some young actors that are more known. I’m sorry to these actors, but this looks boring. I’ll give it a chance. @netflix They should of just brought back the original cast, or at least some young actors that are more known. I’m sorry to these actors, but this looks boring. I’ll give it a chance.

rehab @i990329 @netflix My favorite show is ruined!!!! just bring back the original @netflix My favorite show is ruined!!!! just bring back the original

Matthew M. @A21starman @leuietweets @netflix Personally? I loved the original show but I’m feeling indifferent about this one. Looks to be the same quality, but in 2022 that’s low. If their focus is on Red and Kitty, it’ll be good, but if the plan is to divide between them and the teens, judging by that trailer, not so much @leuietweets @netflix Personally? I loved the original show but I’m feeling indifferent about this one. Looks to be the same quality, but in 2022 that’s low. If their focus is on Red and Kitty, it’ll be good, but if the plan is to divide between them and the teens, judging by that trailer, not so much

Cody Winters @HeartbreakCodyy @netflix I hope we get cameos from the original cast members or at the very least get nods to what they been up to since we last saw them like have their name come up in conversation or something @netflix I hope we get cameos from the original cast members or at the very least get nods to what they been up to since we last saw them like have their name come up in conversation or something

TeeJay Debtwilder @GenoThoughts @netflix Havent they tried this before with the 80s show series(spinoff) and it failed miserably ? These older studio executives have all this data for finding viewers metric and still produce recycled programming @netflix Havent they tried this before with the 80s show series(spinoff) and it failed miserably ? These older studio executives have all this data for finding viewers metric and still produce recycled programming

The trailer for That '90s Show opens with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp's characters dancing to a heavy metal song in the kitchen, following which their granddaughter Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, arrives home. The trailer then briefly depicts a number of hilarious scenes from the show.

While the trailer maintains some tonal similarities with the original show, it manages to retain a uniqueness to it, thanks to the new cast, who bring in freshness and new energy. Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to an absolute laugh-riot that is in keeping with the humorous tone of That '70s Show.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official synopsis of the show, which reads:

''Welcome back to your favorite basement. Same Formans, new friends. It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.''

That '90s Show is set to be released on January 19, 2023. It reportedly features cameo appearances from original cast members Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong.

A brief look at That '70s Show plot and cast

That '70s Show centers on the lives of various teenagers living in Wisconsin. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Set in the mood ring and polyester era of the 1970s, the series is a retro-hip situation comedy about an eclectic group of friends on the verge of adulthood. They live in the suburbs of Wisconsin, where they yearn for independence amid the growing pains of becoming adults.''

The show features a young Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, an impulsive and selfish teen. Kunis has received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance on the show. Apart from Kunis, the show features Ashton Kutcher, Josh Meyers, and many others essaying important supporting roles.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics and is considered to be one of the most popular sitcoms of the late 90s and early 2000s.

