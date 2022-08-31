How much is Ashton Kutcher worth? Fortune explored as actor sheds 12 lbs amid NYC marathon training

Popular American actor Ashton Kutcher has lost 12 lbs since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The actor, who was earlier battling a rare autoimmune disease, confesses that all of this has been possible as his wife Mila Kunis has been super supportive.

The Butterfly Effect actor revealed:

"The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I've lost about 12 pounds. My wife has been super supportive."

Aaron Hale @AaronHa11753901 The actor said the illness left him unable to see or hear for an extended period of time.

Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Battling Rare Disease The actor said the illness left him unable to see or hear for an extended period of time.Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Battling Rare Disease https://t.co/yvTq0OOal6

Kutcher is participating in the upcoming marathon to raise money and awareness for Thorn. Thorn is an organization which works to build technology to protect children from s*xual abuse and removes child s*xual abuse material from the internet.

Exploring Ashton Kutcher’s Fortune: What is his main source of income?

Since news of Ashton losing major weight came in, the actor has been in the limelight. Being an American actor, producer, TV host and entrepreneur, the actor has an estimated networth of $220 million as of 2022.

Born in 1978, Ashton started his career as a model when he participated in the 1998 IMTA competition, where he modeled in Paris and Milan and also appeared in ads for top notch companies like Calvin Klein. Having gained success as a model, he shifted his base to Los Angeles as he was passionate about acting as a career.

Ashton Kutcher became the talk of the town with That 70s Show, where he played the role of Michael Kelso. The show aired from 1998 to 2006, Ashton has made quite a lot of money from it.

After this show, he gained a lot of popularity, and ended up getting tons of movies and TV shows. Having starred in more than 25 films and 12 TV shows, he has also produced more than 18 films. All of this has largely contributed to his networth.

Ashton Kutcher has made successful and beloved movies like Guess Who, A Lot Like Love, What happens in Vegas, and No Strings Attached, among others. The star was also a part of the popular sitcom, Two and a Half Men.

Apart from all entertainment industry related ventures, his recent venture in technology has contributed a lot to his networth. He is the co-founder of the VC firm A-Grade investments. Furthermore, the actor is also an active investor, having invested in more than 60 companies like Skype, Foursquare, Airbnb, Path, and Fab.com, among others.

Apart from the investments in businesses, Ashton Kutcher is also passionate about real estate. He bought a house in the Hollywood Hills in 2012 for a whopping $8.45 million. The star didn’t just stop there. He and his wife, Mila Kunis, went on to buy a second property in Beverly Hills for $10.2 million.

Having said that, Ashton is also crazy about cars and has a fleet of his own. With a collection of top luxury cars like Lexus LS Hybrid, Mercedes SLK, Impala SS, Fisker Karma, and Tesla Model S, Ashton Kutcher's networth is growing year by year, all thanks to his massive investments and entertainment projects.

Ashton and his purpose for participating in the marathon

Actor Ashton Kutcher spoke about why he is participating in the same. As per the actor, his motivation has always been his kids and family. Another purpose of participating in the marathon is to raise money and awareness for Thorn, the technology organization that he has co-founded with ex-wife, Demi Moore, in 2012.

The organization is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the marathon has been conducted to honor the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava