What is vasculitis? Causes and symptoms explored as Ashton Kutcher reveals struggle with rare autoimmune disease

In a recent promo clip for Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge obtained by Access Hollywood, That 70’s Show star Ashton Kutcher revealed that he suffered from a rare form of vasculitis. According to the actor, the autoimmune disorder momentarily disrupted his vision, hearing, and balance.

In the clip, Ashton Kutcher told TV host and renowned survivalist Bear Grylls that he had vasculitis a couple of years ago. The 44-year-old actor-turned-entrepreneur said:

“Like two (now, three) years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.”

ashton kutcher @aplusk Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn

Ashton Kutcher further explained how it took him around a year to recover. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native said in the clip:

"You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone … Until you go, 'I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"

What is vasculitis? All about the autoimmune disorder that affected Ashton Kutcher’s vision, hearing, and balance

Vasculitis is essentially an inflammation of the blood vessels, including arteries and veins. The vessels can thicken due to the inflammation, which reduces the flow of the blood as the walls can get constricted.

According to Mayo Clinic, with enough restriction to the blood flow, there can be significant tissue or even organ damage. The medical information portal states:

“There are many types of vasculitis, and most of them are rare. Vasculitis might affect just one organ or several. The condition can be short term or long lasting. Vasculitis can affect anyone, though some types are more common among certain age groups. Depending on the type you have, you may improve without treatment. Most types require medications to control the inflammation and prevent flare-ups.”

According to data compiled from medical sites, the most common symptoms of vasculitis are fever, sudden weight loss, pain, and fatigue. The disorder can also affect other parts of the body, including the digestive system, ears, eyes, limbs, lungs, and more.

Additionally, vasculitis can cause ulcers in the digestive tracts. It can also cause permanent or temporary blindness due to inflammation in the arteries around the temple and scalp portion of the head. This affects the eyes severely, which is probably what happened to Ashton Kutcher.

Further complications may occur in the limbs of the affected individual. While it may be rare, swelling and stiffness in the palm or foot may affect balance. The individual may also have shortness of breath.

What causes the disorder?

As of now, the exact cause of vasculitis is not known. However, according to Mayo Clinic, the common causes can be infections, cancerous cells in the bloodstream, and immune system disorders. It can also be triggered by certain drugs or medications.

Corticosteroids may be prescribed or used for the treatment of the disorder. Surgical intervention may also be needed to prevent ruptures in the arteries.

Note: Vasculitis can only be treated by medical professionals who are experts in their respective fields.

