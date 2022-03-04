Where was Mila Kunis born? Actress launches fundraiser for Ukraine with husband Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 44, have stepped up to do their part in helping those affected by the escalating unrest in Ukraine, where Kunis was born.

Partnering with Flexport.org and AirBnB.org, the couple have set up a Stand with Ukraine GoFundMe page and will match up to $3 million in donations with the goal of raising $30 million to provide aid to refugees who are seeking shelter in countries like Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova.

In a video posted to Kutcher's Instagram page, the couple asked for funds to provide housing, supplies, and resources to those in need. Speaking about her Ukrainian roots, the actress began her plea, saying:

"I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

Kutcher responded by saying how he had never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.

Kunis and Kutcher will match up to $3 million in donations (Image via Getty Images)

Kunis continued and spoke about how the events occurring in Ukraine were devastating and there was no place in the world for any unjust attack on humanity.

As a witness to the bravery of Ukrainians, including those who have chosen safety, Kutcher noted:

"We're raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area."

The couple have partnered with Flexport.org and AirBnB.org (Image via GC Images)

Mentioning their goal of raising funds worth $30 million and their participation in the process, Kutcher stated that Flexport will be transporting humanitarian aid "directly to known NGOs on the ground," ensuring that aid reaches those in need, whereas AirBnB will be supporting housing and cost of living to refugees.

At the end of the video, Kunis concluded her statement by saying:

"The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn't mean you're not worthy of support. We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us."

Mila Kunis is a proud Ukrainian

Mila Kunis was born Milena Markovna Kunis in August 1983, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Her mother, Elvira Kunis, was a physics teacher, while her father, Mark Kunis, worked as a mechanical engineer.

The actress lived in her home country until 1991, when her family moved to Los Angeles with a 7-year-old Kunis. According to reports, her parents had to give up their jobs in order to give Kunis and her elder brother a better life in California.

Mila Kunis with her parents (Image via Eroteme.co.uk)

Later on, in an interview with Glamour, Kunis revealed that her parents, who came to America with "suitcases and a family of seven and $250", struggled a lot with their livelihoods as they "went through hell and back."

