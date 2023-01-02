Netflix's Kaleidoscope: What is the best order to watch the show?

Kaleidoscope on Netflix is a unique show in that it allows users to customize their viewing experience by allowing them to watch the episodes in any order they want. Eric Garcia, the show's creator, recently spoke with The TV Line to explain the show's premise:

"Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode,...Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode."

This unique nature of Kaleidoscope is what makes it so appealing to OTT fans. The episodes can be watched in any order, though the finale, "White," is recommended to be seen last. With White at the end of the chain, viewers have over 5,000 different ways to engage with the series.

Since there is no way to pinpoint which episode order is the best, the logical one would be the chronological order. Chronologically, the sequence goes like this: Violet, Green, Yellow, Orange, Blue, Red, Pink, and White.

Kaleidoscope viewing order- How are the episodes arranged?

Giancarlo Esposito @quiethandfilms



I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Who else is? The perfect thing to watch on New Years Day… #KALEIDOSCOPE drops tomorrow on @netflix I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Who else is? The perfect thing to watch on New Years Day… #KALEIDOSCOPE drops tomorrow on @netflix!I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Who else is? https://t.co/7SY3V3Ebpw

Kaleidoscope is randomized in an order that would allow every viewer to see things differently. As there are different revelations in different parts of the series, it changes the perspective of the story completely for different viewers. Since this perception is not objective, different viewers may find different orders interesting. One thing about Kaleidoscope is that all the episodes are set on different days.

So, a chronological list can be prepared using a timeline. Here's how the episodes stack up in the grand scheme of things:

Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist Green: 7 Years Before the Heist Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist Red: The Morning After the Heist Pink: 6 Months After

White is the final episode, and it is advised to watch it last. It is not necessary to watch it at the end, but some mysteries are better concealed.

Netflix ANZ @NetflixANZ No episode numbers. Watch it in any order. Every viewer has a different journey. A non-linear streaming experience. Welcome to #Kaleidoscope No episode numbers. Watch it in any order. Every viewer has a different journey. A non-linear streaming experience. Welcome to #Kaleidoscope. https://t.co/CQAxoWV3zi

Regardless, each viewing order will provide fans with a unique experience. Those who watch Red before Green or Yellow, for example, will already be familiar with certain aspects of the heist, which will be depicted as flashbacks in subsequent episodes.

In an interaction with TV Line, Garcia explained the order, saying:

"There's over 5,000 ways if people go in and choose themselves,...Some people are also going to get it randomly. Netflix is going to deliver certain orders to them randomly. So, some people can just press play, sit back [and watch] and everybody gets a different order. But I love the idea of people being able to go in and choose."

While there isn't necessarily a "best order" to watch the show, there is a logical order that could make for an interesting experience, though some viewers may prefer to watch the episodes in the opposite order.

All the episodes of Kaleidoscope are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

