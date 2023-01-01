Kaleidoscope review: A well-worked puzzle that has a lot to offer

Kaleidoscope is a classic example of the modern "Cinema of Spectacle," bringing something completely new to the table, albeit imperfectly. The heavily debated and discussed series, like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, has a lot to offer in terms of cinematic brilliance but is still heavily based on its format, which appears to be the key to the popularity it seeks.

Kaleidoscope dropped on the first day of the year, marketing itself as Netflix's marquee product. The series centers on a well-organized heist with great potential for storytelling, led by Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The series is propelled by the peculiarity of the format, which allows viewers to watch the episodes in any order they please, yielding thousands of possible permutations. This also causes a dynamic shift in how episodes and series are perceived and felt.

Read on for a detailed review of Kaleidoscope.

Kaleidoscope review: How good is this non-linear drama?

Giancarlo Esposito @quiethandfilms



I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Who else is? The perfect thing to watch on New Years Day… #KALEIDOSCOPE drops tomorrow on @netflix I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Who else is? The perfect thing to watch on New Years Day… #KALEIDOSCOPE drops tomorrow on @netflix!I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Who else is? https://t.co/7SY3V3Ebpw

By now, most film-goers (or viewers) have internalized the non-linear narrative style. From Irreversible to Momento, many films and shows have relied on this technique to weave narratives not occurring in a set time path. Kaleidoscope elevates the non-linear storytelling format by giving the audience agency over the story's unfolding.

Out of the eight episodes, seven episodes either lead to the crime or are set after it. The story's trajectory prior to the eighth episode is entirely up to the viewer. These episodes are not linked by a theme or character graph, which may be a little jarring to most viewers.

This brave attempt at making a show like this comes with its fair share of drawbacks. First of all, because of this multi-perception factor, many character arcs are not very stable. This is not a problem, but it is certainly something that could have been better.

The format also seems like a big gimmick for a story that has a basic mystery and an ultimately forgettable plot. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch also suffered from this same issue, but it is just the price for attempting something brave and new, in our opinion.

The acting performances and the intensity of each episode make up for the show's simplistic story and forgettable heist. Giancarlo Esposito is just as radiant in his character, often depicting an array of emotions. Other cast members like Rufus Sewell and Paz Vega are also compelling enough.

Netflix's production quality also adds to the charm of Kaleidoscope but not in a way that would take the show to the level of a spectacle. This job is left to the puzzle format and its appeal to modern audiences.

Eric Garcia did something really incredible despite the lack of storytelling value. Since the idea and execution of a format of this nature is difficult per se, it's hard to make each episode relevant and consistent. Even though the show's plot isn't great, it definitely deserves to be a hit.

Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes