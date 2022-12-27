Netflix's Kaleidoscope release date, plot, and everything we know so far about Giancarlo Esposito's heist thriller series

Netflix's new heist drama series titled Kaleidoscope will be released on January 1, 2023. The show is directed by Eric Garcia and stars the iconic American actor Giancarlo Esposito as mastermind thief, Leo Pap.

Kaleidoscope will consist of eight episodes in total, with all of them getting released at once. The series will be the first of its kind, with episodes being delivered to Netflix subscribers in a randomized order. The series finale, however, will be the same for all viewers.

Let's take a closer look at the plot and some more details about Kaleidoscope.

Kaleidoscope is based on a real-life event where US $70 Billion vanished in thin air

According to the trailer, the show's plot revolves around a group of small-time thieves who accept an invitation from an anonymous person named Leo Pap to break into and rob America's most secure bank, which they claim is the most secure in the world.

Leo Pap is a master of his art and has a gloomy past with one of Manhattan's richest citizens. The gang of burglars plans on heisting US $70 Billion from the bank as they play a game of cat and mouse with an FBI agent called Nazan. All thieves hired by Pap belong to different backgrounds and possess a unique skill set to rob banks.

In an interview with Tudum, show creator Eric Garcia said that the events in the Kaleidoscope are loosely based on events that could have possibly happened. He said:

"After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC, which is a large clearing effort that's owned by a bunch of the big banks. To my mind, I was like, 'Well, that's a perfect coverup for a heist!"

The Netflix original series consists of a star cast of Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega in lead roles. Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza appear to be in supporting but extremely crucial roles.

Jai Courtney discussed his role as a bank robber in the upcoming Netflix series with CBR. He said:

"All these characters, to some extent, are stuck in a cycle. A lot of what the show explores, on a human level, is breaking those down or where they deteriorate or whether a character chooses to step out of that themselves or even what they're willing to do in order to stay in it."

He continued:

"I think it asks a lot of each of the characters, and I think there was just so much detail to explore -- a surprising amount, particularly in a show that is so complex in its plot and also so packed with action. That we were actually able to kind of live with these humans to such an extent was really surprising, and I think the execution of that will be really satisfying for audiences."

Kaleidoscope is produced by Scott Free Productions and Automatik Entertainment, with Garcia and Ridley Scott serving as executive producers, along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, and Russell Fine.

Don't forget to tune in to Netflix on January 1, 2023, to watch Kaleidoscope.

