Kaleidoscope cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new heist thriller series, Kaleidoscope, premieres on the streaming platform on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The show focuses on the events leading up to an epic heist plan by a notorious group of criminals.

Here's a brief description of the show, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''Spanning 25 years, the show follows a crew of masterful thieves who work to unlock a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Before they can get their hands on the cash, they must make it through the world’s most powerful corporate security team and the FBI.''

The series features Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in the lead role, along with many others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by noted writer Eric Garcia.

Kaleidoscope cast list: Giancarlo Esposito, and others to feature in Netflix's heist thriller series

1) Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap

Giancarlo Esposito plays the lead role of Leo Pap in Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Pap is reportedly the leader of the gang and the mastermind behind the heist. Esposito looks quite impressive in the trailer as he portrays the various shades of his character with stunning ease, and fans can expect a powerful performance from the actor.

TV audiences will be familiar with Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring from AMC's iconic crime drama series, Breaking Bad, a performance for which he received high praise from viewers and critics. His other notable acting credits include The Boys, Better Call Saul, and Line of Duty, to name a few.

2) Paz Vega as Ava Mercer

Actress Pas Vega portrays the character of Ava Mercer in Kaleidoscope. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play a key role in the series. Vega looks promising in the trailer along with Esposito and the rest of the cast.

Pas Vega has previously appeared in Rambo: Last Blood, Cuna de lobos, La Hermandad, and many more.

3) Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim

Tati Gabrielle dons the role of Hannah Kim in the upcoming Netflix heist series. Apart from that, not many other details about her character have been revealed at this point, but she reportedly plays an important role in the story. Tati Gabrielle is widely known for her performances in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The 100, and You, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Kaleidoscope features several others portraying pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis

Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin

Patch Darragh as Andrew Covington

Netflix released the official trailer for the series on December 13, 2022, and it offers a peek into the chaotic events set to unfold in the show. Key details about the plot have not been given away, but the trailer clearly establishes the show's unique tone.

Fans can look forward to an intense experience as the show has a unique episode structure wherein viewers can watch the first seven episodes in any order.

Don't miss Kaleidoscope on Netflix on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 3 am ET.

