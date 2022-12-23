How old are the That '70s Show cast members and where are they now?

That '70s Show, the highly entertaining teen period sitcom, is all set to have a brand new sequel series titled, That '90s Show, which will make its debut on January 19, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Premiered on August 23, 1998, the original sitcom, became a fan-favorite over the years. The sitcom had a total of eight seasons and ended on May 18, 2006.

Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner served as creators of That '70s Show, while Terry Hughes and David Trainer directed the show. Tom Werner, Bonnie Turner, Marcy Carsey, Terry Turner, Caryn Mandabach and Mark Brazill served as executive producers for the sitcom.

The lead cast list for That '70s Show included Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

Before the upcoming sequel series, That '90s Show, arrives on Netflix, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast list for the original sitcom of That '70s Show.

Where is the lead cast of That '70s Show now? their filmography and more explored

1) Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Well-known American actor Topher Grace played the lead character Eric Forman in That '70s Show, from Season 1 to Season 7. He appeared as a guest actor in the finale of the 8th season.

The 44-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Eddie Brock/Venom in the 2007 movie Spider-Man 3 and Jason Morris in the 2010 movie Valentine's Day.

Eric Forman has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing Take Me Home Tonight, The Big Wedding, Opening Night, BlacKkKlansman, The Beauty Inside, Get Shorty, The Hot Zone, Home Economics and several others. He is also set to appear as a guest in That '90s Show.

2) Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Popular American actor Ashton Kutcher portrayed the pivotal character of Michael Kelso in That '70s Show, from Seasons 1 - 7 and made guest appearances in Season 8. Kutcher went on to marry his co-star from the sitcom, Mila Kunis in 2015.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Tom Leezak in the 2003 movie Just Married, Oliver Martin in the 2005 movie A Lot like Love, Reed Bennet in Valentine's Day (2010), Steve Jobs in the 2013 movie Jobs and Walden Schmidt in the TV series Two and a Half Men from 2011 to 2015.

Ashton Kutcher has also been a significant part of several other notable movies and TV series, including What Happens in Vegas, My Boss's Daughter, No Strings Attached, The Guardian, New Year's Eve, The Ranch, The Boys and more. He will also be seen appearing as a guest actor in That '90s Show.

3) Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

A still of Mila Kunis (Image Via Wikipedia)

Renowned American actress Mila Kunis played the significant role of Jackie Burkhart in the original Fox sitcom, That '70s Show, from Seasons 1 - 8.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Mona Sax in the 2008 movie Max Payne, Jamie Rellis in the 2011 movie Friends with Benefits, Theodora/The Wicked Witch of the West in the 2013 movie Oz the Great and Powerful and Amy Mitchell in the fan-favorite Bad Moms franchise.

Mila Kunis has also been a part of several other well-known TV series and movies, including The Book of Eli, The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Four Good Days, Luckiest Girl Alive, Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher, Robot Chicken and many more. She will also make guest appearances in That '90s Show.

4) Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde

Actor Danny Masterson portrayed the significant role of Steven Hyde in the original teen period sitcom, That '70s Show, from the first season to the eighth season.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Nightshade in the 2000 movie Dracula 2000, Conan in the 2002 movie Comic Book Villains and Skeeter in the 1995 series Extreme.

Danny Masterson has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing Roseanne, Party of Five, Cybill, The Ranch, The Brooklyn Heist, The Chicago 8, Yes Man and more.

5) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Renowned actor Kurtwood Smith portrayed the vital role of Red Forman in Fox's That '70s Show, from Seasons 1 to 8.

The 79-year-old actor is best known for portraying the character Mr.Perry in the 1989 movie Dead Poets Society, Federation President in the 1991 movie Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Jack Lord in the 1993 movie Big Wave Daves and General Galapagos in the 1993 TV series The Terrible Thunderlizards.

Over the years, Red Forman has also been a part of many other movies and TV series, including Firestarter, Deep Impact, Last of the Dogmen, A Time to Kill, Teddy Bears' Picnic, Hitchcock, The Renegades, 21 Jump Street, Neighbors from Hell and many more.

The actor is all set to reprise his lead role as Red Forman in That '90s Show.

6) Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Highly acclaimed actress Debra Jo Rupp played the pivotal role of Kitty Forman in That '70s Show, from the very first season to Season 8.

The 71-year-old actress is best known for portraying the character Mrs.Baker in the 2005 movie Lucky 13, Sylvia Schumacher in the 2007 movie Kickin' It Old Skool, Ruth Baum in the 2012 movie She Wants Me and Eileen in the 1995 TV series If Not for You.

Debra Jo Rupp has also been a significant part of several other TV series and movies, entailing WandaVision, This Is Us, The Ranch, Better with You, Grey's Anatomy, Davis Rules, She's Out of My League, Clockwatchers, Spymate, Lucky 13 and many more.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming sequel series That '90s Show, which will air exclusively on Netflix, on January 19, 2023.

