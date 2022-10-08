4 mystery movies Mila Kunis has starred in so far

Mila Kunis is mostly known for her roles in romantic comedies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Friends with Benefits, and Date Night. However, the talented actress has also appeared in several mystery movies, including the recently released mystery thriller Luckiest Girl Alive. The film had a limited theatrical release in select cinemas on September 30 and premiered on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

Luckiest Girl Alive is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 novel of the same name. Directed by Mike Barker, the mystery thriller features Mila Kunis in the central role of Ani FaNelli, a New York Times Magazine editor.

Ani was initially shown to be living her perfectly-crafted dream New York City life until she met the director of a true-crime documentary that forced her to confront her harrowing high school history. The revelation of the choices she made as a teenager threatens to jeopardize her future.

Check out these other mystery movies starring Mila Kunis.

Black Swan and 3 other thrillers starring Mila Kunis

1) Black Swan

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this psychological thriller featured a star cast that included Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel. The film focuses on a production of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake by the New York City Ballet company in which ballet dancer Nina Sayers (played by Portman) and her rival Lily (played by Kunis) compete for the lead role.

The thriller depicts how Nina becomes overwhelmed by the pressure of preparing for the role, eventually loses her grip on reality, and descends into madness.

Mila Kunis played the challenging and complicated role of Lily convincingly. The Academy Award-nominated film remains one of the best works by Kunis. Her performance gained her a number of accolades, including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress at the 67th Venice International Film Festival.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

2) American Psycho 2

Directed by Morgan J. Freeman, this 2002 thriller is a stand-alone sequel to the 2002 cult classic thriller American Psycho starring Christian Bale. The film features Mila Kunis in the lead role as Rachael Newman, a college student studying criminology who develops a taste for murder and eventually evolves into a textbook serial killer.

The film draws a link to the original film by portraying Rachael as a young girl whose babysitter became one of Patrick Bateman’s victims. Rachael ultimately managed to sneak up and stab Bateman to death using an ice pick. Although the film failed to match the success of the original one, Kunis was chilling in her portrayal of the sinister serial killer.

3) Boot Camp

Directed by Christian Duguay and written by Agatha Dominik and John Cox, this 2008 psychological thriller revolves around a group of unruly teenagers whose parents sent them to a rehabilitation boot camp on a remote island in Fiji to turn their lives around.

Owned by Dr. Arthur Hail, the prison-like camp abused and brainwashed troubled teens in the name of re-educating them. The thriller is loosely based on factual events and informs that similar boot camps are going on around the world.

Mila Kunis starred as the main teenager, Sophie, a drug addict who was sent to the camp by her controlling stepfather. With no possible escape from the camp, the boys are frequently beaten, and the girls are often sexually assaulted. The film follows Sophie and her boyfriend Ben’s (played by Gregory Smith) attempt to find a way to escape the isolated island and its cruel authoritarian warden.

4) Blood Ties

Directed by Guillaume Canet, this 2013 crime thriller is a remake of the 2008 French film Rivals. Before its theatrical release, the film was screened out of competition at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Set in Brooklyn in 1974, the crime thriller tells the story of a 50-year-old ex-convict Chris (played by Clive Owen), who is pulled back into a life of crime, which triggers a bloody showdown with his younger brother Frank (played by Billy Crudup), a cop.

The action-packed thriller featured Mila Kunis as the pretty Natalie with whom Chris falls in love. The star-packed cast also featured Marion Cotillard as Monica, a drug-addicted prostitute who is Chris's ex-wife and the mother of his two children.

Don't forget to watch Luckiest Girl Alive only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes