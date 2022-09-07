Which book is Luckiest Girl Alive based on? Fans hope Mila Kunis' film does justice to the original story

Netflix's upcoming mystery drama, Luckiest Girl Alive, will arrive on the platform on October 7, 2022. The film is based on the novel of the same name by noted author Jessica Knoll. It tells the story of a young woman named Ani FaNelli, who experienced traumatic events as a child. In the upcoming film, Mila Kunis stars in the lead role.

As Netflix dropped the official trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive, fans on Twitter expressed their excitement for the film. One user hoped that the film would do ''justice'' to the book.

Keep reading to learn more about what fans on Twitter have to say about the new Mila Kunis film.

Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive is based on a commercially successful book

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the upcoming Netflix thriller Luckiest Girl Alive. Many shared unbridled excitement about the film and spoke about the book it is based on, hoping that the film would live up to the brilliance of the source material. Others mentioned they're excited to see Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock onscreen.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Daisy__Kim @Daisy__Kim @netflix Yooo is this going to be a series or a movie? I loved this book!!!!! @netflix Yooo is this going to be a series or a movie? I loved this book!!!!!

AmeliaS @AmethystShining @netflix I love Finn and I love Mila, so count me as hyped 🫶 @netflix I love Finn and I love Mila, so count me as hyped 🫶

The film will be out in select theaters on September 30, 2022, following which it'll arrive on Netflix on October 7, 2022. The book received primarily positive reviews from critics, thanks to its intriguing storyline and raw tension. It also became a huge commercial success.

A quick look at Luckiest Girl Alive trailer, plot, and cast

The official trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive opens with Ani FaNelli, who's set to join as an editor at the New York Times magazine. She's also getting married in a few weeks. The trailer establishes Ani's life as perfect, but something seems amiss.

Soon, viewers are offered glimpses of the traumatic experiences that Ani had to endure as a child. The trailer becomes tense towards the second half, focusing on the numerous conflicts plaguing Ani's life.

Overall, the trailer has an ominous tone that fans of psychological dramas would love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a synopsis of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.''

The description further states,

''But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.''

Netflix @netflix She had it all until a dark truth from her past threatened to unravel her perfect life.



Mila Kunis stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, premiering October 7 She had it all until a dark truth from her past threatened to unravel her perfect life. Mila Kunis stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, premiering October 7 https://t.co/BpdgL9EEcQ

The movie features Mila Kunis as the protagonist, along with Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, and Jennifer Beals playing crucial supporting roles. Mike Barker directs the film from a script penned by author Jessica Knoll. Barker has previously directed films like To Kill a King, Butterfly on a Wheel, and A Good Woman.

Luckiest Girl Alive will be available for streaming on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

