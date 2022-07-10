5 Natalie Portman movies to watch before Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman-Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest installation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has garnered a lot of attention since its release on July 7, 2022.

Fans are especially excited about Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster, especially her transformation into Mighty Thor, the female God of Thunder.

Portman can be seen wielding Mjolnir, the iconic weapon that Thor used to possess. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Portman's character, Jane Foster, has been deemed worthy of the title of the God of Thunder by Mjolnir and has taken up the fight against Gorr to protect New Asgard.

When Thor reaches New Asgard, he is surprised to see his old flame wielding Mjolnir. He teams up with Valkyrie, Foster and Korg to set off on an intergalactic adventure to thwart Gorr's plan to kill all the gods.

In light of Portman's return to the MCU nine years after Thor: The Dark World, let's check out five of her other movies that you can watch.

5 iconic Natalie Portman movies include Black Swan, V for Vendetta, and more

1) Black Swan

Black Swan (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Black Swan is a 2010 psychological thriller by Darren Aronofsky starring Natalie Portman in the lead role. The film also stars Mila Kunis, Vincent Kassel, Barbara Hershey and Winona Ryder. It premiered in the 67th Venice International Film Festival and received critical acclaim for its direction and performances by the actors.

Nina Sayers, played by Portman, is a dancer with the New York City ballet company, who lives with her overprotective mother. She lands the lead dual roles of Odette and Odile in Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, which will be performed as the opening piece of the season.

The film follows Nina and her hallucinations as she embodies the duality of her characters. The hallucinations reflect her insecurities and she gradually loses the ability to distinguish the real from the imaginary.

Black Swan is gripping to watch and is easily one of Portman's best works till date.

2) Jackie

Jackie (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

The 2016 biographical drama, Jackie, stars Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of former US President John F. Kennedy. The film is roughly based on an interview of Kennedy with Life magazine days after the assassination of her husband.

Jackie follows the life of the widowed First Lady and explores how the Kennedy family dealt with the death that shook the whole nation.

The story progresses through an interview where Jacqueline recollects the details of her husband's assassination and how hard it has been for their family. It chronicles her life as she tries to keep moving forward, bringing the picture of a devastated family to the forefront.

Jackie premiered in the 73rd Venice Internationational Film Festival and received positive reviews from the crowd as well. Natalie Portman's portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy even got her a nomination for Best Actor at the 89th Academy Awards.

3) V for Vendetta

V for Vendetta (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

V for Vendetta is a 2005 fictional political action film set in a dystopian UK where everything is run by a fascist political party. The film stars Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond and Hugo Weaves as V, the masked vigilante.

V for Vendetta follows Hammond, the daughter of activists who succumbed to their deaths in captivity. When she is saved from the hands of the secret police by masked vigilante V, their fates become intertwined.

V is the sole survivor of a secret government experiment called St. Mary's Virus and harbors a hatred for Adam Sutler, the authoritarian leader and founder of Norsefire. He became disillusioned and started working under his mask to take down Sutler.

The film received critical acclaim and has been seen by many as an allegory of state-sponsored oppression. Guy Fawkes' mask has also become an iconic part of pop culture and has become synonymous with protests against tyranny.

4) Léon: The Professional

Leon: The Professional (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Léon: The Professional is an action thriller film French director Luc Besson. The film features the debut of a 13-year-old Natalie Portman alongside seasoned actor Jean Reno. Léon: The Professional was released in 1994 and was a box office success, catapulting Portman's career as a celebrated actor.

The story follows Léon (played by Reno), a hitman living in an apartment housing in Little Italy, New York who works for the mafioso, Old Tony. Mathilda (played by Portman) is a 12-year-old girl living with her dysfunctional family down the hall from Léon.

When her family is slaughtered by corrupt DEA agents for stealing drugs, she seeks shelter with a reluctant Léon in a bid to save herself. They grow closer as Mathilda learns Léon's art of trade and teaches him how to read, developinga co-dependent relationship.

But their happy little haven is disrupted when corrupt DEA agent Stansfield sends an NYPD ESU team to take down Leon. He makes an escape route for Mathilda through the air shaft and asks her to meet him at Tony's in an hour in a bid to get her to safety.

Leon almost escapes when he is shot in the back by Stansfield but sacrifices himself to take him down for Mathilda's sake.

5) Annihilation

Annihilation (Image via Netflix)

Annihilation is a 2018 science fiction psychological horror film adapted from the novel of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuva Novotny, and Óscar Isaac.

The Empire magazine described the film as one that address issues of "depression, grief, and the human propensity for self-destruction" under the veil of a sci-fi title.

When a meteor strikes an old lighthouse, the adjoining area turns into an unknown environment alien to the world, called the shimmer.

A group of five specialists from different backgrounds are sent in to investigate the event where they find out that the phenomenon is morphing everything into something different. They travel to the lighthouse, which is seemingly at the center of it all, to find the truth behind it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far