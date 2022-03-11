Top 5 Oscar-worthy performances in comic book movies

Comic book movies are generally considered a “one-time watch.” Many film experts have defined this genre of films as superficial, a cheap amusement park, or “not a cinema.”

While there has been a boom in comic book films, and lots of them have been underwhelming, that doesn’t mean the genre cannot pack a heavy punch performance.

Many great actors have tried to recreate characters from comic book panels to the big screen. While some have been lauded for their efforts, others have even proved the source material worthy of winning academy awards.

This list looks at the fantastic performances in a live-action film adapted from comic books, manga, or any graphic novel source.

Joker(s), V for Vendetta among list of great comic book to movie performances

5) Hugh Jackman as Logan

When an actor puts his heart and soul into a character for 17 long years, the line between reality and fiction starts blurring. Hugh Jackman is a versatile actor, but his performance as Wolverine is how he is recognized throughout the world.

While some rookie fans might dismiss Jackman for playing a single character all these years, film enthusiasts and comic book lovers know that Wolverine was a dynamic character with a character arc spanning nine different films.

Jackman’s final film as Wolverine in James Mangold’s Logan bags the fifth spot on this list. The scene where Logan went on a rampage and his death in his ‘daughter’s’ arms made cinema-goers cry like babies.

4) Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond

“Remember, remember, the fifth of November.”

The poem was immortalized by Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman through a masterful cinema named V for Vendetta. Adapted from the DC graphic novel of the same name, writer Allan Moore created characters that stayed with us throughout our lives.

While Weaving’s voice as the faceless V was spectacular, academy winner Portman stole the show as Evey Hammond.

Not giving away too many spoilers, the actress shaved her head bald in front of the camera for a convincing performance. The prison sequence and its payoff provide a gut punch that can’t be shaken off even after years.

3) Choi Min-sik as Oh Dae-su

Oldboy (South Korea) is a hauntingly beautiful film with a cult following. Not many people know that Park Chan-wook’s global hit film was adapted from a Japanese manga.

There is no doubt the movie was extraordinary, just like its literary source. However, Choi Min-sik’s performance as a bewildered Oh Dae-su made the audience feel a range of emotions.

Min-sik portrayed the tragic story with utmost innocence. The corridor fight sequence, Oh Dae-su’s struggle in the closed room, and the plot twist that made millions squeal in agony wouldn’t have been possible without Choi Min-sik’s marvelous performance.

2) Joaquin Phoenix as Joker

Imagine a character designed for children’s comic books gained mass popularity. With 80 years of development through games, series, and movies, it finally won an academy for best actor. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker set a milestone not just in the history of the comic book genre but in the history of cinema.

Interpreting the flamboyant clown prince of crime, grounding him in reality, and making him a deranged comedian was a game-changing decision. Arthur Fleck’s tragic yet terrifying neurological condition that made him laugh uncontrollably blew the audience’s minds.

Phoenix’s unscripted decisions to mold this character according to his will made the film memorable. One such unscripted decision led to dancing in the bathroom, and the rest, as you know, is history.

1) Heath Ledger as Joker

You understand the character’s gravitas when it acquires not one but two top positions in the list. The Dark Knight was a film that placed comic book cinemas on the charts of the academy and “serious cinema.”

Christopher Nolan’s ingenious filmmaking surely deserves credit, but Heath Ledger’s performance hit the audience like a freight train at full speed.

The actor made the term “method acting” prevalent in mainstream media. The man ate, slept, and stayed like the Joker, never breaking the character for one instance. It was rumored that Ledger locked himself in a hotel room for a month to prepare for this role and studied hyenas for Joker’s peculiar laugh.

Sheer focus and dedication earned Heath Ledger a posthumous academy for supporting role in a performance that will be remembered not just for decades or centuries but millennia.

