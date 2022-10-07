What time will Luckiest Girl Alive air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Mila Kunis-starrer Luckiest Girl Alive is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 3 am ET. Based on Jessica Knoll's novel of the same name, Luckiest Girl Alive is a thriller that follows the story of a woman's past that crosses paths with her perfect moments in life.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon."

It adds:

"But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life."

Luckiest Girl Alive follows Mila Kunis as the Editor of the New York Times Magazine

Luckiest Girl Alive is an upcoming film that is set to be released on Netflix, on October 7, 2022. It revolves around Mila Kunis' character Ani FaNelli, who becomes the Editor of the New York Times Magazine. FaNelli has a perfect life until she doesn't.

The film will feature popular actors including Finn Wittrock as Luke Harrison, Scoot McNairy as Andrew Larson, Jennifer Beals as LoLo Vincent, Connie Britton as Dina, Thomas Barbusca as Arthur Finneman, Justine Lupe as Neil Rutherford, Dalmar Abuzeid as Aaron Wickersham, Alexandra Beaton as Hilary Hitchinson, Nicole Huff as Olivia Kaplan, Alex Barone as Dean Barton, and Gage Munroe as Peyton Powell.

The trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive sees Ani and Luke planning their marriage right when the former crosses paths with one of her teachers from school. She is also seen receiving a proposal to participate in a documentary about an incident that occurred in her school years ago. These events bring back haunting memories of the past that FaNelli has suppressed.

The film was released in select cinemas in September 2022, prior to its upcoming digital release.

More information about Luckiest Girl Alive

Luckiest Girl Alive is based on Jessica Knoll's book of the same name. The book was published in 2015 and became a New York Times best-selling novel. It begins with a first glance at Ani's seemingly perfect life until the ghosts of her past return to haunt her.

As a teenager, Ani underwent a series of emotionally crippling events that continued to impact her well into her adult life. The book deals with trauma and how a teenager is treated when she tries to reach out for help.

Knoll drew from her own experiences as a survivor of assault and bullying to write the book. Initially, Knoll kept the truth a secret and only spoke about her story in 2016. In an online newsletter, Lenny Knoll disclosed that she was gang r*ped by three boys at a party. She was later bullied and called names by her classmates in her teenage years.

The film is now set to bring Knoll's story to the screen. It was produced by actor Reese Witherspoon and Knoll served as the film's screenplay writer.

Luckiest Girl Alive will premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

