Netflix Anime stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

Anime Japan 2023 is right around the corner with a bunch of surprises for anime enthusiasts all over the world. All the big anime titles are set to present their best performances at the event. It will also be a hotspot for some exciting revelations and announcements that are sure to excite fans.

Anime Japan, the biggest annual convention in the Japanese animation world, is hitting the stage soon. The convention is set to begin on March 25, 2023, and will end on March 28, 2023. It will be attended by a wide range of studios in the anime industry, who will shed light on their upcoming projects and live performances.

Netflix has progressively become a medium for streaming anime online. The platform is set to hit the stage of Anime Japan 2023 with some exciting news about its future project. Fans are now eager to see the streaming platform take the stage as they expect some big surprise announcements from them.

Netflix Anime stage will be held on Blue Stage at Anime Japan 2023 featuring PLUTO

AnimeJapan 2023 "Official Overseas Account" @aj_overseas

is coming back for another in person edition!



We are waiting for you at Tokyo Big Sight (in Japan) on March 25 (Sat) and 26 (Sun)



anime-japan.jp/en/



#AnimeJapan #AJ2023 AnimeJapan 2023, one of the world's largest anime eventsis coming back for another in person edition!We are waiting for you at Tokyo Big Sight (in Japan) on March 25 (Sat) and 26 (Sun) AnimeJapan 2023, one of the world's largest anime eventsis coming back for another in person edition!We are waiting for you at Tokyo Big Sight (in Japan) on March 25 (Sat) and 26 (Sun)anime-japan.jp/en/#AnimeJapan #AJ2023 https://t.co/g0mPmeXDvq

As this convention has a reputation for making special announcements, Anime Japan 2023 will also be filled with a series of expected and unexpected events and announcements from hit anime shows. Netflix Anime has been growing throughout the years, and while it features some popular anime series, it also produces several original titles. The platform has been getting into the anime industry at a rapid pace and can soon be expected to hit the top spots.

Netflix Anime has been participating in the event for the last five years and has decided to put itself on the stage of Anime Japan this year as well. Fans are quite excited about this special stage event, which will include important announcements about the upcoming anime project, PLUTO.

Time and stage details

There are three different types of stages in the convention, the Red, Green, and Blue stages. Netflix Anime is all set to take on the Blue Stage on March 25, 2023. It will be the third program on the first day of the convention. The time scheduled for the Netflix Anime Stage is as follows:

11.20 am (JST) on March 25, 2023

7.50 am (IST) on March 25, 2023

10.20 pm (EST) on March 24, 2023

7.20 pm (PST) on March 24, 2023

What to expect

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime



is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023. #PLUTO is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. https://t.co/N6xeLqAWn9

As mentioned earlier, Netflix Anime will be featured on the Blue Stage at Anime Japan 2023 on March 25. The platform will represent PLUTO, which is a Netflix Original Anime project. It is based on the award-winning manga created by Naoki Urasawa and Macoto Tezuka. It is being produced by GENCO and is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

The cast members of the anime will be present on stage, making announcements about the upcoming project. The Special Stage will feature Mangaka Naoki Urasawa and Macoto Tezuka, along with cast members:

Yoko Hikasa: The voice actor for the character Atom

Minori Suzuki: The voice actor for the character Uran

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime



stars Shinshu Fuji (Gesicht), Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran). PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023. #PLUTO stars Shinshu Fuji (Gesicht), Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran). PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO stars Shinshu Fuji (Gesicht), Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran). https://t.co/B1mp1xBNjn

Author Naoki Urasawa is quite excited to be on the Special Stage at Anime Japan for the first time. Fans can expect to get some valuable information about the characters and trivia about the new anime created by him.

Apart from the creators, the voice actors of the anime PLUTO are expected to provide information about their characters as well. There is also a high chance of Netflix using the stage at Anime Japan to drop some brand-new visuals or even a new trailer to add to the hype around the upcoming anime.

Poll : 0 votes