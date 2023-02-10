Fate/Grand Order stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

As the news of Fate/Grand Order taking the stage at Anime Japan 2023 went viral, fans of the anime and the game went crazy. It was a wonderful opportunity for them to see the people behind the screen and learn more about the future projects of the anime.

Although it is a bit confusing for the fans to watch the series in proper order, they seem to like it anyway. The plot revolves around a mage organization, Chaldea, and its profound efforts to save humanity from extinction. They named it Operation Grand Order, and they traveled back in time to fix all the Singularities caused by the Holy Grails.

So as the biggest anime event, Anime Japan 2023, is right around the corner, there is a confirmed possibility of Fate/Grand Order being on the stage, and fans are quite eager to witness the stage providing exciting news and surprises about the anime.

Fate/Grand Order set to hit the Red Stage at Anime Japan 2023

Anime Japan 2023 is scheduled for March 25-26 at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan!

Anime Japan 2023 is an annual convention for the Japanese animation world. The event is scheduled to take place from March 25 to 28 this year. It is the country's largest anime event, with several global corporations gathering at Tokyo Big Sight for a convention that features major titles from the anime industry.

Anime Japan 2023 will be jam-packed with thrilling and tempting series that are anticipated to make special announcements, as this convention has been a significant hotspot for anime announcements in recent years.

Fate/Grand Order have acquired their place on the Red Stage on March 26, 2023, and are ready with some ecstatic news to make fans go crazy. The time is scheduled to be:

01:55 pm (JST) Date: March 26, 2023

10:25 am (IST) Date: March 26, 2023

12:55 am (EST) Date: March 26, 2023

What to expect

Ishtar (Image via Cloverworks)

There is no confirmation about the exact events on stage for the show. Fans are hoping there is going to be an announcement of something new and out of the box as they are hanging on a string of suspense.

The voice actors of Ritsuka Fujimnaru, Mash Kyrielight, Gilgamesh, and Ishtar, who are Nobunaga Shimazaki, Rie Takahashi, Tomokazu Seki, and Kana Ueda, respectively, are expected to be present alongside the director Toshifumi Akai talking about the anime.

The people behind Fate/Grand Order are expected to utilize the opportunity to its fullest to project the anime on a global scale. The special stage will likely introduce new arcs, characters, and cast members. There is also a high potential for the release of key visuals of a new quest that Cloverworks might be working on.

About the anime

Fate/Grand Order has progressed rapidly, developing a commendable fanbase around the globe. Cloverworks has played an important role in making the anime more alluring and entertaining to watch, Toshifumi Akai, the director, has done a commendable job as well.

Aniplex took the responsibility of making contact with the audience and fans and maintaining a good reputation as they took a survey where they asked fans about their favorite quest and further asked them about their preferred take on future projects in the franchise.

Seemingly, the Babylonia quest and the TV Series of Fate/Grand Order were the most voted quests among all the arcs. Hopefully, this will not be the end as they are arriving with something new in the Anime Japan 2023 stage to create more hype among the fans of the franchise.

