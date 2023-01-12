Will there be a Spy X Family episode 26? Explained

In the last episode of Spy x Family, titled The First Contact, fans witnessed the first interaction between Damian Desmond and his father, Donovan Desmond. It was a much-anticipated meeting as viewers were looking forward to learning more about the latter.

Around the same time, Loid's plans started to process as he met with Donovan as well. Meeting the ultimate target of Operation Strix marked the end of the first season of Spy x Family, indicating that there will not be any new episodes this season.

Spy x Family is coming back soon, and here is everything you need to know

Anya Forger and Bond (Image via Wit Studio)

There's no reason to be disheartened that season 1 ended with episode 25, as fans of Anya seem to have a lot to look forward to in 2023. According to Jump Festa announcements, Spy x Family will get a second season and a movie this year. The voice actors, who were aware of the season 2 announcement, were also surprised by the news.

Tatsuya Endo, the mangaka of the series, will write an original story for the upcoming movie. He will also be in charge of authoring and supervising the film's plot.

Another captivating piece of news about the new Spy x Family movie is that it will be released in selected movie theaters all over the world. Thus, fans worldwide are on cloud nine as they will be able to see their favorite characters on the big screen.

What happened in the last episode?

Loid Forger from Spy x Family (Image Via Wit Studio)

Ironically, the first season's final episode was titled The First Contact, which brought two ends together - Damian met his father, while Loid met his target, Donovan Desmond. The fact that it was always a part of Loid's mission's grand scheme is not surprising to the viewers.

The conversation between Damian and Donovan was understandably awkward, given the father and son were meeting for the first time. Scared, Damian was hoping for some parently attention from his father. Despite his efforts, he didn't receive any affection, and his father only advised him to keep moving forward and make sure the Desmond family was not dishonored.

Loid finally meets his target, Donovan, in episode 25 of Spy x Family. (image via Wit Studio)

Before that, fans witnessed the conversation between Loid and Donovan, which was mostly one-sided, as the former was the only one speaking until he realized his presence was mostly being tolerated. Donovan, the Ostanian politician, also made it clear that there was no need for Loid to visit the Desmond household to apologize for what happened between Anya and Damian.

Loid thanked Donovan for his generosity and withdrew himself to spy on him from another building. All of these things happened amidst Eden Academy's semi-annual Imperial Scholar event. The security of the school was on point as all the Imperial Scholars, their parents, and some chosen alumni were present, which made it difficult for Loid to infiltrate.

What to expect from the upcoming season?

Clover Works and Wit Studio are yet to announce a definite date for the upcoming season of Spy x Family, which will be broadcast sometime this year. It will begin with the 26th episode of the series, following chapter 39 of the manga.

The upcoming season of Spy x Family will continue the plot from where it left off, giving us more insight into the Imperial Scholar Mixer Arc that leads to the Great Cruise Adventure Arc. Although the precise number of episodes has not yet been disclosed, it is anticipated that the upcoming season will have 25 episodes and may even be broken into two parts.

