Spy x Family: Damian Desmond may be better than he appears 

Spy x Family is a much-loved show that is currently an internet sensation. While the Forger family enjoys the spotlight, fans are also noticing the importance of Damian Desmond on the show. Damian is the second son of Donovan Desmond, the leader of the National Unity Party, whom Loid Forger needs to interact with to fulfill his secret mission.

To reach Donovan, Loid had to get Anya admitted to Eden Academy, where she had to befriend Damian Desmond. Anya knew about the plan because of her telepathic powers and tried her best to befriend the second son, only for it to become a failure most of the time.

Damian knows about his status because of his father, so he comes off as a rude child who refuses to befriend anybody. He prefers to have his minions rather than listen to anybody his age.

In Spy x Family, Damian Desmond might be sensitive on the inside

He easily felt mocked by Anya's sarcastic smile

If Damian Desmond was as insensitive and rude as he appeared, he wouldn't have realized that Anya was being sarcastic while she smiled at him. It takes emotional intelligence to realize something like that. He was taken aback by how Anya didn't react aggressively or get scared by his rude comments and decided to smile at him instead. Fans were amused by how offended Damian seemed.

Anya's heartfelt apology deeply moved him

Damian Desmond trying hard not to blush (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

When Anya first tried to apologize to Damian for hitting him, she was stopped by her friend Becky. Later, with Loid's efforts, she expressed her regret with tears pouring down her face. Damian Desmond was surprised and was deeply moved to such an extent that he immediately started having a crush on her. But to avoid showing his emotions, he ran away from that place. This indicates that Damian is not as heartless as he pretends to be.

Damian Desmond protected Anya

In episode 10 of season 1 of Spy x Family, the school organized a dodgeball game for the class. Students who would win received a Stellar as a reward. All the students practiced hard for this game. Damian and Anya were on the same team, and they could see that the other team was winning because of their star player, Bill Watkins.

While Anya and Desmond were the only ones left, Bill kept attacking Anya as she dodged his attacks. In one of the attacks, Anya slipped and couldn't get up on time to dodge yet another attack. She almost thought it would be her end until she saw Damian standing in front of her, facing the attack.

Fans were touched by how Damian gave up on his goal and chose to save Anya instead. This proves that he is a good kid on the inside.

He wants to get his father's attention

Spy x Family's Damian in a gloomy mood (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

Being the second child of a famous person comes with its cons. Damian's older brother was an outstanding student at Eden Academy, and he realized that his father and the others expected the same from him. He felt like he was living entirely in his brother's shadow.

Since his father was always occupied, Damian thought his success would finally gain Donovan's attention. This backstory showed Damian in a new light. Fans felt sympathetic towards him, especially when comparing Anya's family life to his.

Damian Desmond from Spy x Family plays an essential role in the show. He and Anya may eventually become great friends or lovers since that's what most fans look forward to.

LIVE POLL Q. What do you think Damian and Anya will be? Friends Lovers 0 votes so far