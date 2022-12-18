Spy x Family episode 24: Loid and Yor seek to fix their relationship as Becky and Anya begin their friendship

Spy x Family episode 24 was released on Saturday, December 17, 2022, bringing with it a very character-driven episode focused on the relationships of Loid and Yor and Becky and Anya. The episode may be lacking in action, but it covers every other aspect of the series that fans have come to know and love.

To the delight of viewers worldwide, Yor and Loid's romantic feelings for one another start to take shape in Spy x Family episode 24. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most feel-good episodes the series has had in quite some time.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the highlights of Spy x Family episode 24.

Spy x Family episode 24 one of most emotionally engaging episodes of series thus far

Spy x Family episode 24: Discussions to be had

Spy x Family episode 24 begins with a sequence that shows Yor walking home from work in a dejected manner, before hitting her head on a lamppost without realizing it. Her neighbors say hi to her, commenting on how she looks "so blue," while Yor laments the possibility of being tossed aside by Loid for Fiona Frost.

The neighbors speculate that Loid cheated on her, while Loid is actually in the background looking on at the unfolding scene. Yor is worried about Nightfall, according to Loid, who also thinks it's bad for his cover because Yuri might find out. The mission's title card then appears, revealing that the first half of the episode is titled The Role of a Mother and Wife.

Spy x Family episode 24 then cuts to the Forger family apartment at nighttime, where Franky is over and playing with Anya and Bond. Loid then arrives home, prompting Franky to yell at him about how he isn’t a babysitter. Loid explains that he needs to clear up Yor’s misunderstanding, saying he can’t discuss such matters in front of Anya.

He pays Franky, who instantly changes his attitude on the matter and happily takes Anya and Bond to the park. Loid then meets up with Yor after work, where they begin heading to a bar Loid knows. After sitting at the bar, Loid begins by thanking Yor for taking care of Anya and doing the chores.

Yor is concerned that he wants to talk to her about something and that Fiona will appear and introduce herself as Loid's new wife. This visibly shakes her, as Loid brings up Fiona and the other day’s events, causing Yor to cry out in shock. She begins thinking about how much of a problem it would be for him to end the relationship before rationalizing that, given their situation, she has no right to get involved in Loid’s love life.

Spy x Family episode 24 then sees Yor begin to tell him that if it’s what he wants, she’s happy to likely oblige. However, she doesn't finish the sentence, instead thinking about their life so far and questioning if she wants it to continue. She then chugs her drink, asking for alcohol to give her strength, and then chugs the bottle of scotch that was left for Loid by the pair.

Yor then asks Loid if he loves Fiona and who she really is, which Loid says he was about to explain. The former assumes that they were in a relationship, before saying she just wanted to give him her blessings and questioning what she’s saying. Loid, however, explains that she’s just a colleague and that their relationship is nothing more.

Spy x Family episode 24, however, sees Yor continue to complain about how pretty Fiona is, bringing up how Loid once told her she was pretty and that it must’ve been a lie. Loid begins realizing that the situation isn't as bad as he thought, concluding that Yor has romantic feelings for him. He then reminds himself that he’s Twilight and that this situation is nothing new.

He holds Yor’s hand, telling her he’s sorry for making her worry while thinking he needs to take advantage of her potential feelings. Loid turns on the charm here, asking her to have faith in him and asking if she hates him now. Yor’s heart begins beating as her face flushes, while Loid begins monologuing about how he has realized his true feelings.

Spy x Family episode 24: One relationship fixed as another begins

An embarrassed Yor can’t handle it as Loid asks her to marry him for real. However, before he can finish asking her, she kicks him across the room out of sheer embarrassment. However, Loid lands perfectly on his feet, deducing that he was wrong and that her kick was solely one of true rejection, with no hint of romantic feelings present.

However, Spy x Family episode 24 sees him continue to guess what Yor’s emotions are, as he begins passing out from the pain, eventually falling totally unconscious. This prompts a flashback scene, showing a young Loid remembering being held by his mother as a lullaby is heard in the background.

Loid shares that it’s one his mother used to sing to him all the time, before waking up in the present to find a still-drunk Yor singing it to Loid, who was sleeping in her lap. Loid startles awake, prompting Yor to happily say good morning to him. She explains that they were kicked out of the bar and are now at a nearby park, saying that he’s only been out for about five minutes.

Loid comments on how he has let his guard down too much, while Yor apologizes and says it’s natural that he’d get sick of a muscle-headed woman like her. Loid then says that when he was little, although he can’t remember her face, he loved being in his mother’s arms. He says that despite the threat of war and death looming overhead, just being by his mother allowed him to sleep soundly.

He then shares how Anya always says that if she’s in danger, her mama will come to save her, so it’ll be okay. In Spy x Family episode 24, we see Loid assert that Anya is able to smile and have fun because Yor is a safe place for her. He then muses on how agents of the state are trying to rebuild the world through blood, sweat, and tears, but Yor managed to accomplish it all on her own.

Spy x Family episode 24 then sees Loid tell Yor that she’s already a wonderful mother, adding that he has no intention of replacing her, while Yor thinks he’s mistaken about her strength. Yor brings up Fiona once more, but Loid counters that she has no parenting skills whatsoever. Yor continues that, since she’s taken care of Yuri for so long, she just tried doing something similar.

Loid then tells her that's exactly what he's referring to, emphasizing how she's been honing her parenting skills since she was a child, making her unrivaled. He tells her to have more confidence in herself before saying he’d love for her to continue being Anya’s mother and his wife. A teary-eyed Yor says she accepts if Loid will continue to have her.

Spy x Family episode 24 then sees the two head home, where Anya theorizes that the two "must be shacking up somewhere" since they’re late. Franky asks her where she learned to talk like that, to which she answers, "mostly from Becky." Franky asks her if she likes her mom and dad, prompting Anya to say she loves them.

On cue, the two then walk in the door, where Loid is shown to have an oversized bump on his chin from Yor’s kick. Anya tries to touch it, prompting Loid to tell her to stop, while Yor thinks of how surprised she is that she’s become attached to something other than her brother. She says she simply can’t let her home go before the episode sees her wake up the next day having forgotten everything, prompting the two to have the same conversation again.

Spy x Family episode 24 then cuts to Eden Academy, where Damian is commenting on the social gatherings finally starting next week. Ewen and Emile comment on how it’s irrelevant to them, while Anya is shown to be stalking the trio while recapping Operation Strix (as she understands it) and what her goals are.

She then shares that she’s given up on getting eight Stella Stars, since she isn’t getting better at school or sports. Anya then says she’s giving her heart to Plan B, the friendship scheme, but says that isn’t going well either. Becky then appears, saying she understands how hard it is to tell someone that you love them.

Anya then thinks about all the things she loves before coming to Damian and deducing that she has no love whatsoever for him. Becky, however, doesn’t believe her; she offers to help, so he ends up liking her. She then suggests getting dressed up "all cute and fancy," saying Damian will be head over heels for her in no time. Spy x Family episode 24 then begins its second-half storyline, entitled Shopping With Friends.

Spy x Family episode 24: Shopping spree begins

Becky and Anya are then seen going shopping together the following weekend, where Anya is marveling at her being in a fancy car for the first time. Becky then asks Anya why her "precious Loid" wasn’t home, to which Anya says there was an emergency at work. Becky comments on how Loid is much prettier in person, while her caretaker, Martha, says internally that she mustn’t commit adultery.

Anya then reveals that she was given a lot of cash for the event, prompting a flashback to Loid deciding that giving her a large budget to get close to the Blackbells is worth it. Anya, meanwhile, asks how many peanuts she can buy with the money she has, prompting Becky to explain that they’re going shopping for clothes instead.

Spy x Family episode 24 then sees the two arrive at a very fancy shop, where the entirety of the store’s staff is lined up to greet Becky. She then explains that she decided to go to a shop rather than have it come to her since she wanted to enjoy shopping with Anya. Becky then reveals that she rented out the whole department store, prompting an outfit montage with Anya in various clothes.

Becky fawns over every outfit, but still manages to slip in that she’s still the cutest between the two. Anya is then shown to be exhausted, saying that fashion is hard. Becky, meanwhile, muses on what Damian would like best, prompting Anya to point out that they wear the same uniforms to school each day, so she won’t even be able to show it off.

Spy x Family episode 24 sees Becky then explain that the end-of-term dorm party is her opportunity, before realizing that Loid will be there as well since parents and guardians come too. Becky then says she shouldn’t have wasted so much time finding clothes for Anya before asking what kind of clothes Loid likes and running off.

This starts an outfit montage of Becky’s own, framed as her walking down a runway and showing off the "Becky Collection." Becky decides to buy everything she has tried on before asking Anya what she wants to buy. However, Anya has no idea which one she wants, prompting Becky to suggest they go try on shoes.

The two then go around the store, buying various accessories, before stopping to eat at a cafe. Anya is seemingly dead, saying she almost shopped herself to death. Martha remarks on how Becky purchased too much from behind a pile of boxes, prompting Becky to point out that Anya has yet to purchase anything.

She comments on how fashion is hard and she doesn’t know what she wants, pushing Becky to ask Anya if she didn’t enjoy shopping with her. Spy x Family episode 24 sees Anya instantly light up, saying she did indeed have fun and calling it "so exciting." She also calls Becky her friend here, which makes Becky say that they should return to shopping right away.

Martha, meanwhile, seems pleased that Becky has found a friend, as Anya and Becky go look for cartoon merchandise, which is more of Anya’s style. They stumble upon a sheep keychain, meant to be a trinket representing the department store’s mascot. Anya calls it cute, saying she wants the keychain, which prompts Becky to call her childish.

However, Anya says she wants it, so she remembers going shopping with Becky, prompting her to begin saying she’ll get one too. However, she remembers her father's words that she must only wear the finest things, which clearly weighs on her mind. However, Anya then gives Becky one that she bought for her, saying she’s good at "doing big sister things" like buying gifts in secret.

In Spy x Family episode 24, we see Becky still hesitate, but Martha points out that her father would definitely say that rejecting a friend’s generosity would tarnish the Blackbell name. Becky uses this as an excuse, taking the gift since she "doesn’t have a choice" while calling it embarrassing. Anya says that Becky should also be more honest, when the two realize they’ve forgotten why they went shopping in the first place.

On the way home, both are seen totally asleep in the car, while Martha muses on how Becky always had trouble making friends growing up because of her sometimes crass honesty. Becky’s childhood is then seen, showing how she always thought she knew everything about everyone, with Martha telling her that once she stops that behavior, she’ll be on her way to becoming a proper adult.

Martha then remembers when Becky first told her about Anya in such an excited manner, before Spy x Family episode 24 returns to the present. The former comments on how happy she is for Becky before Loid is seen deeply disturbed over her keychain costing 300 dalc (roughly 100 thousand yen).

Becky and Anya are then seen at school the next day with their matching keychains, celebrating their friendship as they head inside. Damian stares at them briefly before Ewen asks him what’s wrong, prompting him to shout out that there’s nothing wrong as the episode comes to an end.

Spy x Family episode 24: In summation

Spy x Family episode 24 is, overall, an incredibly exciting and engaging episode, one of the best in the series thus far. Loid and Yor’s discussions finally introduce the concept of the two actually developing feelings for each other, an incredibly exciting development that every fan of the series has been waiting for.

In Spy x Family episode 24, we also see Becky and Anya’s friendship formally and officially begin, much to the joy of fans everywhere. The way in which their friendship begins is also a perfect match to their respective characters, emphasizing how, despite how different the two may be at times, there will always be a familiarity between them as kindred spirits.

Follow along for more Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

