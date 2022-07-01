Spy X Family: Why Anya can read minds

Spy X Family is arguably one of the hottest manga and anime series. This is a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. Those who have read this manga will know about Anya, who happens to be one of the most popular characters in the series. Not only is she adorable, but she has also helped out Loid Forger on numerous occasions as well.

This series is popular due to the characters and their circumstances. Loid is a Westalis spy living in Ostania who is "married" to Yor Forger. Her brother works for the Ostanian government, and Anya can read minds. Since the release of this series, fans have been wondering about Anya's abilities and how she could read minds at that age.

Let's explore Anya's character in the series and understand more about her telepathic abilities in Spy X Family.

Spy X Family: Exploring Anya's character in the series

Anya is one of the most beloved characters in the series, and she has telepathic abilities, which have been shown on numerous occasions. A large part of Anya's past is still unclear since the manga series has yet to explore her life before adoption.

Since the series is fairly new, fans can expect some insight into her past sooner or later. However, what we know is that she was an orphan. She has been in numerous orphanages and has constantly looked for someone who can take care of her.

One fine day Loid decided to adopt her since he thought she was pretty smart. He didn't know that Anya managed to read his mind when she was trying to solve the crossword puzzle. Loid's informant revealed that there are no records of Anya's birth; therefore, her biological parents are unknown.

Spy X Family also revealed that she didn't like studying because it reminded her of her time in a research facility. The organization is unknown, but it seems like Anya received her abilities there, and they forced her to study and control her powers for world peace.

Beyond that, the series hasn't explored her past. However, the series had an exciting connection to Bond, Anya's dog. Some of the scientists that fans noticed in Anya's memories were the same ones that were present when Project Apple was conducted. Bond was a part of this project. Project Apple was a project undertaken by the Ostanian government to create extremely intelligent animals for military purposes.

To sum up, Spy X Family hasn't explored Anya's past thoroughly. The series will soon do that since there are a lot of unanswered questions about her abilities and its origins. There is a possibility that Anya's biological parents could have a significant role in the overall plot as well.

The organization that conducted this experiment surely has a major role in Ostanian politics. Fans eagerly await the series to explore these aspects of the show, which will connect several dots in the overall plot.

