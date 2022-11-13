Spy x Family: Does Anya have a crush on Damian?

Spy x Family has taken the anime community by storm since its release this year. We know that with a strong fandom comes shippers, and this latest popular comedy hit is no exception.

The hilarious dynamic between the adorable Anya and Damian Desmond, whom she sees more as a target than a rival, has sparked the fantasy of many fans who have now begun shipping them as a couple.

And with Damian occasionally going heart-eyed over Anya, even if it's against his will, a popular debate has arisen over whether he has a crush on Anya and if she reciprocates.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Spy x Family anime/manga

Do Anya and Damian get together in Spy x Family?

In the show Spy x Family, Damian has definitely shown signs of affection towards Anya. However, this budding attraction has a long way to go before it sees the possibility of becoming canon, mainly because Anya herself views Damian as someone who can help in her father Loid Forger, or Twilight's mission.

Damian Desmond is the condescending rich boy of his class, who indirectly becomes a part of Operation Strix, owing to his father, Donovan Desmond, being the final mission.

Loid might be able to make contact with Desmond either if Anya manages to become an Imperial Scholar and gets invited to the private ceremony of the Eden Academy, where Desmond makes his only social appearance, or if she could strike up a friendship with his son Damian. Anya, being the mind reader, gets a peek at his father’s plan and makes it her own mission to connect with Damian.

The first interaction between Anya and Damian starts off on the wrong foot, when Anya punches Damian in his face for his bullying demeanor. She later realizes that this will potentially jeopardize her plans to help Loid in his mission, and she decides to apologize to Damian.

After witnessing her strong resolve and pure-heartedness when she tries to say sorry for hitting him, Damian begins to develop a crush on her, marking the beginning of an adorable subplot in the narrative. It goes on to become a cute distraction from the core comedic action of Spy x Family.

Damian still has his qualms about liking her, as he is yet to let go of his inherent pride, which stems from his familial background, but he does begin to warm up to her as the story progresses.

It is eventually revealed that all is not well in Damian's seemingly perfect life. He constantly seeks acknowledgement from his father and feels overshadowed by his older brother’s achievements, which hints at a complex personality in the making.

Fan arts depicting an older Anya and Damian as a couple had already started pouring in since the show’s release, showcasing the passionate reaction of the fandom regarding the two of them together.

With both the Spy x Family manga and the series ongoing, we are yet to see how the plot pushes this adorable relationship forward and what the two characters have in store for us.

