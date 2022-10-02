Viral clip shows striking similarities between Dragon Ball & Spy X Family animation

A viral clip featuring Dragon Ball Z's Bardock & Spy X Family's Anya Forger has been making rounds on Twitter. Now, it is well-known that edits on Twitter are impressive, especially those which feature characters from different anime performing similar actions.

The Badrock-Anya Forger clip is one of these and has fans amused. This article takes a look at the hilariously similar animation edit and the studios credited with the shows.

There seem to be striking similarities between Dragon Ball's Bardock & Spy X Family's Anya Forger

A clip trending on Twitter shows major similarities in the animation between Dragon Ball Z's Bardock & Spy X Family's Anya Forger. Despite being from vastly different genres, the two characters might bear certain likenesses.

The snippet shows Bardock and Anya Forger both fastening their headbands. Their expression - a determined look drawn from deep within to defeat the enemy once and for all.

After rigorous training with her mother, Yor Forger, Anya proceeds to unleash her special move - Star Catch Arrow. Alongside, Bardock does the same and discharges his own move - Final Spirit Cannon.

Perspective switches and Star Catch Arrow chargers towards Bill Watkins, Anya's dodgeball opponent. Bardock, on the other side, is seen becoming the target of an attack, most likely Frieza's blow to end the Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Z has been animated by Toei Animation. The studio has been in-charge of production from the very beginning up till the present, Dragon Ball Super. Toei Animation is largely controlled by its namesake Toei Company.

Toei has also produced a number of other anime like Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon and Dr. Slump, to name a few. The studio has also made a number of Dragon Ball and One Piece video games. Toei has even participated in dubbing and commissioning work from foreign studios for their respective productions.

Spy x family (image via WIT STUDIO, Cloverworks)

Spy x Family has been co-produced by two studios - WIT STUDIO and Cloverworks. WIT STUDIO overlooks the pre-production of the anime while Cloverworks heads the main production. Both studios are aware of the processes involved, but each one's focus differs.

Kazuki Yamanka (WIT STUDIO) revealed some interesting information in an interview with Crunchyroll. Yamanaka stated that the two studios shared production based on the episodes. WIT STUDIO took care of the odd-numbered episodes and Cloverworks, the even-numbered episodes. However, certain processes such as background and cinematography were a joint effort.

Anya Forger in Spy x Family (image via WIT STUDIO, Cloverworks)

WIT STUDIO was founded by producers at Production I.G. It has worked on anime series including Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and After the Rain, among others. It has also produced films and OVAs for Attack on Titan and films for Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

Cloverworks was rebranded from A-1 Pictures' Koenji Studio. It is a subsidiary of Aniplex, Sony Music Entertainment, Japan's anime production firm. The studio has seen to major works like Darling in the Franxx, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Fairy Tail, Fate Grand Order - Absolue Demonic Front: Babylonia and My Dress-up Darling.

In Conclusion

Dragon Ball and Spy x Family have been major hits upon release. The two series have garnered a huge fan following and continue to do so. The Dragon Ball series recently had its movie released - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Following up will be the second season of Super. The new season is set to delve into the Moro Arc as the Z Warriors face another threat.

Meanwhile, Spy x Family enjoyed success with its first season. Contuining the story, Season 2 is set to release on October 1st. Loid Forger is yet to reach his target while Anya figures out the best way to get befriend Damian Desmond.

