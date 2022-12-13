With Spy x Family season 1 having aired its episode 23, the anime is closing in on its finale as it is set to end with 25 episodes. The anime aired its cour one from April 9, 2022, to June 25, 2022, after which it premiered its cour two on October 1, 2022, which will finish airing on December 24, 2022.

The previous episode of the anime saw Twilight and Nightfall win their match against the Campbell siblings as they successfully acquired the Zacharis Dossier from Cavi Campbell. Later, Fiona challenged Yor to a tennis match, hoping to get one up over her. Unfortunately, Fiona was instantly defeated.

Spy x Family season 1 to end with 25 episodes on December 24

CloverWorks and WIT Studio's Spy x Family season 1 is set to end its cour two with 13 episodes, as the entire season will entail 25 episodes. With episode 24 releasing on December 17, the season finale will air on December 24, 2022.

While a second season is yet to be announced, it is doubtful that the anime will not be ordered for another season, given the amount of content the manga has to offer.

While Spy x Family still has some time before it ends, fans will be happy to know that the anime will have a Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 on December 18, 2022. Thus, they can expect the anime to announce a second season during the event.

What can we expect from Spy x Family season 1 finale?

Loid Forger as seen in episode 24 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

With Spy x Family season 1 episode 24 preview showing Loid trying to fix his marriage with Yor, we can expect Yor to be back in full spirits. She has been having doubts about Loid's relationship with Fiona. However, Loid's date with his wife should be enough to clear up any misunderstandings.

The upcoming episode 24 is also set to reveal an Imperial Scholars meet. Thus, Donovan Desmond, Operation Strix's prime target, could appear at the Eden Academy to attend the same.

Donovan Desmond's picture as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

This could be a huge opportunity for Twilight to get in touch with his target, which we can expect him to act upon during episode 25, the final episode.

If Twilight gets to meet Donovan Desmond in the season finale, that could be a huge plot point for the anime to end its first season. How Twilight will be able to reach this climax is yet to be unveiled.

