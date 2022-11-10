Spy X Family's special illustrations featuring Anya and Loid set to appear on the covers of anan magazine

Japanese women's lifestyle magazine anan will feature Anya and Loid for the Spy X Family's special illustrations on the weekly's front and back covers. The covers will be released in the #2324 issue, "Good for the Body Award 2022" special edition, which will be released on November 16, 2022.

Spy X Family's Loid Forger was previously featured in the magazine in May 2022. Besides him, the other two characters featured on the magazine's covers are Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man and Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell.

anan magazine will show Spy X Family's Anya sleeping in her cute pajamas and Loid on a mission on its covers

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, anan magazine's official Twitter account announced that the magazine will feature special illustrations of Spy X Family in the magazine's special edition on November 16.

The front cover will have Anya in her usual pajamas, with the new family member, Bond, sleeping on Anya's bed. While it is rare for anan magazine to feature a sleeping person on its cover, the illustration symbolizes a "good things for the body" feature, focusing on sleep.

The back cover will show Anya's father, Loid Forger, on a spy mission as he stands in a dignified manner between the smoke. This illustration could have been inspired by Loid's first mission in Spy X Family cour 2 as he faced a bomb threat in the city.

Loid picking up Anya (Image via WIT Studio CloverWorks)

Additionally, the issue is set to feature a 12-page long article focusing on the anime's second cour and why everyone should watch it. It will also introduce fans to the Forger family's new pet dog, Bond, who has the power to see the future.

Just like in the previous issue when the anime was featured in the magazine, the main cast of the series, Takuya Eguchi (Loid), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya), and Saori Hayami (Yor), will reunite again in this edition to talk about their work in a friendly manner.

Moreover, this time, the magazine will also feature words from the anime's Sound Director, Shoji Hata, and those credited with the opening and ending theme songs of Spy X Family Cour 2. The opening theme song, SOUVENIR, is by BUMP OF CHICKEN, while the ending theme song, Shikisai (色彩), was produced by yama.

DimoDaddy1 @DimoDaddy1 @shonenleaks This was their last Loid illustration. Looks like they redeemed themselves. @shonenleaks This was their last Loid illustration. Looks like they redeemed themselves. https://t.co/3ORO6w65w1

Fans are in love with the new illustration, given how they weren't impressed with the back cover that featured Loid Forger back in May 2022. The previous back cover was brought into the limelight when the announcement for Chainsaw Man's Aki Hayakawa front and back cover for anan magazine was unveiled. The latter was a successful venture as it left the audience amazed.

