Where to watch Spy x Family Parts 1 & 2: Streaming details for every region

Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family is set to return soon for the fall 2022 anime season, with fans eager to see the Forger family in action once more. The anime premiered Part 1 back in April 2022, all the way to the end of June 2022. With the anime's Part 2 set to premiere in October, fans can't wait to find out when they can watch the next episode.

Spy x Family became instantly popular after its release, leaving fans adoring the Forgers. While, up till now, the anime has focused on its three protagonists, Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger, the second cour will introduce us to a new four-legged family member, who will be just as fun to watch. So, let's look at the streaming details for Spy x Family.

Spy x Family part 2 release date and streaming details

The Forgers (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family part 2 will be released on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 PM JST, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Hokkaido, TV Shizuoka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu.

The anime will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll and Hulu in North America. Meanwhile, in South East Asia, the anime has been licensed by Muse Communications, who will stream the anime on their primary and regional YouTube channels. In addition, the anime will also be available to watch on Netflix, Disney+, iQIYI, Bilibili, and other regional streaming services.

Part 1 of the anime can be viewed on the abovementioned streaming sites.

Yor and Anya Forger (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family episode 13 or part 2 episode 1 will be available at the following international times on October 1:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 9 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am EDT

British Standard Time: 3 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 11:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 10 pm PHT

What to expect from Spy x Family part 2?

Loid Forger apprehending criminals (Image via Wit Studio)

Part 2 of Spy x Family will introduce a new threat to Ostania, as Loid Forger is tasked with stopping yet another rebel terrorist attack. The terrorists are set to use a group of dogs to carry out their bomb attacks. When one of these dogs escapes, Anya realizes that the dog can see into the future and predicts how her father will be killed in the bomb blast.

Thus, in an attempt to change the future and save her father and the world, Anya plans to team up with the dog to try and defuse the bomb before her father reaches the location.

Anya Forger on learning more about the bomb (Image via Wit Studio)

Meanwhile, on the Handler's orders, Loid is off to find the bomb and defuse it. Elsewhere, we'll see Yor frantically searching the city for her daughter, who has vanished on her own mission.

Will Anya be able to save her father and help him defuse the bomb? How can the dog foretell the future? Is the dog a victim of lab experimentation as well?

Bond, when he first met Anya (Image via Wit Studio)

We will have to wait until we learn the answer to all our questions. Luckily, the wait isn't too long, as the anime is set to resume this Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far