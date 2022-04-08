Spy x Family Episode 1: Streaming details, release time for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family is one of the top-selling manga in Shueisha’s numerous publications, and the anime adaptation is just as promising. It is likely the most anticipated adaptation this season with both Wit Studio and Cloverworks at the helm.

With a star-studded voice cast, the anime is all set to premiere on April 9 on TV Tokyo and other affiliated networks. Here are all the details of where and when to watch Spy x Family Episode 1, both via TV broadcast and online streaming.

Spy x Family Episode 1 where to watch and stream, premise, and more details

Spy x Family will broadcast a total of 24 episodes split into two cours. The first episode will be aired on Saturday, April 9, at 11 PM JST, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, TV Shizuoka, and TVQ Kyushu.

When and where to watch online

Crunchyroll has licensed the series to stream in North America. In Asia and South-East Asia, the series is licensed by Muse Communications, who will stream the episodes on their YouTube channel, as well as Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+ and other regional streaming services.

Episode 1 will be available at the following international times on April 9:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 AM

Central Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 AM

British Summer Time: 3 PM

Central European Summer Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 PM

Philippine Time: 10 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 11.30 PM

What to expect

Manga Plus describes the premise of the manga in the following words:

“The master spy codenamed <Twilight> has spent his days on undercover missions, all for the dream of a better world. But one day, he receives a particularly difficult new order from command. For his mission, he must form a temporary family and start a new life?! A Spy/Action/Comedy about a one-of-a-kind family!”

To recap the details from the trailers without spoiling anything for new fans, Twilight’s false name for this mission is Loid Forger. He adopts an Esper/telepath by the name of Anya, and the resulting conditions of the mission force him to later enter a sham marriage with Yor Forger, who moonlights as an assassin.

Voice cast and theme songs

Fans of Spy x Family were ecstatic when Takuya Eguchi was announced as the voice of Loid Forger. It was later revealed that Saori Hayami will be playing Yor Forger, and Atsumi Tanezaki will voice Anya, both actors being nearly as popular as Eguchi.

The additional cast list includes Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Yūko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson.

The opening theme song for the first cour is "Mixed Nuts" by Official Hige Dandism, and the ending theme song is "Comedy" by Gen Hoshino.

Final thoughts

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Read the action-packed comedy that everyone has been talking about! Every chapter of Spy x Family is available ONLY on Shonen Jump! buff.ly/2Nun0Xc Read the action-packed comedy that everyone has been talking about! Every chapter of Spy x Family is available ONLY on Shonen Jump! buff.ly/2Nun0Xc https://t.co/DXrCWeLh4v

Spy x Family is more light-hearted than the popular shows of last season, such as Attack on Titan and Ousama Ranking, but it also has its touch of melancholy and worldliness.

This article highly recommends that readers watch the series and avail themselves of the ongoing manga as well. Spy x Family can be read on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App for free.

