Spy X Family episode 24: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 24 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 17, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Twilight and Nightfall winning against the Campbell twins as they managed to acquire the painting. After their match, as Nightfall was dropping Twilight back home, she met up with Yor and decided to challenge her to a game of tennis, however, she dealt a complete loss.

Loid will attempt to erase Yor's doubts about their marriage in Spy x Family episode 24

Release date and time, where to watch

Young Loid Forger as seen in Spy x Family episode 24 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 24, titled The Role of a Mother and Wife/Shopping with Friends, will be released varyingly across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, December 17

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 17

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Sunday, December 17

Franky Franklin as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 24 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other TV networks. Most international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, while fans in South and South-East Asia can watch the anime on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

Other streaming services for the anime series include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy x Family episode 24?

Yor Forger as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 24 will see Loid Forger trying to erase his wife's doubts about their marriage. It is becoming evident with every passing second that Yor is starting to have doubts about her abilities as a wife and a mother, and Loid wants to make things clear to her that there is nothing going on between him and Fiona Frost.

Damian Desmond as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

In the second half of the episode, fans will get to see Becky take Anya along with her on a shopping trip as she wants to help her friend get closer to her "crush" Damian Desmond. Here, fans can get to see Anya and Becky get closer as friends.

What happened last time?

Spy X Family episode 23, titled The Unwavering Path, saw Fiona Frost challenge Yor Forger to a tennis match after she and Twilight managed to succeed in their mission.

Yor Forger as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Yor already had doubts about her role as a wife and mother in the Forger family, thus when Fiona challenged her to a match, she accepted the same and defeated her instantly with her deadly serve.

Fiona accepted her defeat and went off to train while Loid came to learn that his and Nightfall's mission was insignificant due to the fact that the painting did not lead to any information that could have led to war.

Poll : 0 votes