Spy X Family episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 23 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Twilight and Nightfall going on their mission together as they were set to play in an underground tennis tournament as a newly married couple - Twain and Nafalia Phony. Elsewhere, Yor was having doubts about Loid's relationship with Fiona as she feared going back to her life as a single woman.

Twain and Nafalia Phony are set to defeat the Campbell siblings in Spy X Family episode 23

Release date and time, where to watch

Loid Forger as Twain Phony in Spy X Family episode 23 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 23, titled The Unwavering Path, will arrive on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, December 10

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, December 10

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 10

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 10

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 10

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 10

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Sunday, December 10

Cavi Campbell as seen in Spy x Family episode 23 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 23 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other TV networks. Most international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, while fans in South and South-East Asia can watch the anime on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

Other streaming services for the anime series include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 23?

Twain Phony about to smash a ball (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 23, titled The Unwavering Path, will see the end of the match between the Phony pair and the Campbell siblings. Twilight and Nightfall were left angry after learning about the Campbell siblings' petty tricks, and looked forward to beating them.

The preview even shows Loid leaping into the air to hit shots by avoiding the ditches in the playing area. Cavi Campbell can also be seen notably upset by the result of the game. But something that seems worrying is the sniper that can be seen in the preview.

The Sniper as seen in the episode preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Nevertheless, it seems like the mission is set to be a success as Fion Frost is later set to meet Yor Forger in the episode.

What happened last time?

Spy X Family episode 22, titled Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon, saw Twilight and Nightfall enter the Campbelldon Underground Tennis Tournament as a couple - Twain and Nafalia Phony.

Their objective was to win the tournament so that they could recover Zacharis Dossier. While their opponents were filled with former Pros and doped-out players, the Phony pair were able to defeat them and gradually move to the finals.

The Campbell Siblings vs the Phony pair (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

In the finals, they played against Cavi Campbell's children - Carol and Kim Campbell. They made use of customized racquets, which gave the pair a hard time.

However, things really went against the Phony pair when they started manipulating the tennis court.

