Spy X Family episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 22 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Nightfall, Twilight's WISE colleague, try to infiltrate the Forger family as she was in love with her senior. Later, we see Bond show his first fit of jealousy after Anya chose to sleep with her Penguin stuffed toy over him.

Twilight and Nightfall collaborate on a mission in Spy X Family episode 22

Release date and time

Twilight and Nightfall in disguises (Image via WIT Studio, Cloverworks)

Spy X Family episode 22, titled Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon, will release on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, December 3

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, December 3

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 3

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 3

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Saturday, December 3

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Sunday, December 3

Anya and Bond as seen in Spy X Family episode 22 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 21 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other TV networks. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, while fans in South and South-East Asia can watch the anime on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

Other streaming services for the anime series include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 22?

Spy X Family episode 22 will adapt the Campbelldon Tennis Arc, where Twilight and Nightfall will be seen working together.

They were assigned a mission together, and Nightfall will try to take this opportunity to score some points with Twilight in an attempt to win him over.

Twilight and Nightfall's opponents (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

From the looks of it, Twilight and Nightfall will be disguised as a couple as they are set to play tennis against what looks like a bunch of goons. This could be a tough challenge for the WISE agents, given how playing tennis is not an everyday task for them.

Elsewhere, Yor will start questioning her role in the Forger family, as she starts to feel that Loid may have a lover in the hospital, probably Fiona Frost.

What happened last time?

Spy X Family episode 21, titled Nightfall/First Fit of Jealousy, saw Nightfall try and remove Yor from the Forger family as she wanted to replace her. She had been in love with Twilight for a long time and thought of herself as his perfect partner.

However, Anya, after having read Nighfall's mind, took the perfect countermeasures to ensure her mother's place in the family.

Anya and Bond make up (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

In the latter half of the episode, we see Bond getting jealous of Anya's penguin stuffed toy as he tears it apart. This caused some tension between Anya and Bond, which is only resolved after Twilight fixed the toy and Bond apologized to Anya by offering peanuts.

