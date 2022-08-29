Spy X Family part 2 reveals the release date and a new key visual with Fiona Frost

The official website for the Spy X Family anime announced that the first episode of the 2nd cour (dubbed part 2) will be released on 11 PM JST, October 1, on TV Tokyo. The website also released a new key visual poster for the 2nd cour, which depicts the new characters who will be joining the cast. It seems that the staff and previous cast members will remain the same, although the names of the new cast members have not been revealed yet.

The official website of the anime announced that after premiering on October 1, Spy X Family part 2 will be airing every Saturday at 11 PM JST on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Hokkaido, TVQ Kyuushu, TV Aichi, and TV Setouchi in Japan. As of now, Crunchyroll is set to stream the anime across North America as it did during the 1st cour, with Muse Asia simulcasting it across Southeast Asia.

Anya dominates the visual key at the center with Bond right below her. Behind them, the poster depicts, clockwise from left, Sylvia Sherwood, Fiona Frost, Loid Forger, Franky Franklin, Yuri Briar, Yor Forger, Henry Henderson, Becky Blackbell, and Damian Desmond. Fiona is portrayed in her civilian clothes and her hair is white.

The two primary characters joining the main cast in Spy X Family part 2 are Bond and Fiona Frost aka Agent Nightfall. It was announced that Hiroki Takahashi will be playing Keith Kepler, the chief antagonist during the Bond arc. While this new visual shows Fiona for the first time, no information regarding her voice actor has been divulged.

The main voice cast remains as follows:

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanizaki

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami

Frankie Franklin - Hiroyuki Yoshino

Sylvia Sherwood - Yuko Kaida

Henry Henderson - Kazuhiro Yamaji

Yuri Bria - Kensho Ono

Damian Desmond - Natsumi Fujiwara

Becky Blackbell - Emiri Kato

Emile Elman - Hana Sato

Ewen Egeburg - Asuka Okamura

The Shopkeeper – Junichi Suwabe

Spy X Family is arguably one of the most successful shows of spring 2022, and fans have been eagerly waiting for part 2. Part 1 consisted of 12 episodes, and it covered the first 17 chapters of the manga, with episode 12 being an anime original. Part 2 is slated to consist of 13 episodes, and will likely cover chapters 18 – 35, depicting the introduction of Bond and Fiona.

The first half of Spy X Family part 2 will deal with the Forgers finding a large white dog called Bond, and the assorted shenanigans that come with any typical rescue. The latter half will showcase Twilight’s relationship with his fellow WISE agent Fiona Frost, codenamed Nightfall, when the two embark on a hilarious mission outside of operation Stix.

Cloverworks and Wit Studio will continue to jointly handle the animation and Kazuhiro Furuhashi will be directing Spy X Family part 2. No details about the theme songs have been disclosed yet.

