10 most hilarious moments from Spy X Family Season 1

Spy X Family fans will have to wait a few months before seeing what new and exciting adventures await the Forger Family. It will be a long wait until Anya and her parents return to our screens in October.

However, that does not mean the fun is over, as we can always remember the best moments our favorite characters had during the first season.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s point of view and will not be in any order. It will contain spoilers for Spy X Family Season 1.

Loid’s fight against Yor and nine other hysterical moments from Spy X Family Season 1

1) Loid and Yor pretend kiss

Yuri was ready to prove their relationship was false (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Trying to keep your fake marriage a secret from your family is harder than it looks. This was a lesson Yor and Loid had to learn the hard way when Yor’s younger brother, Yuri, came into their house to question them on their relationship.

Yuri asked them to kiss in front of him to prove they were not faking. While Loid had no problem with this, Yor became a mess with the idea, opting to get drunk before even attempting to kiss Loid.

Just before their lips touched, Yor got second thoughts about the situation and tried to slap Loid, who avoided it. The slap ended up hitting Yuri, who was trying to prevent his sister from committing such an impure action.

2) Anya punches Damian

Anya’s relationship with Damian was rocky since the beginning (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Anya’s mission is to obtain enough Stellas to become an Academic Imperial, something that has proven harder than expected, or to befriend Damian Desmond.

He is the second son of Donovan, Loid’s target, so getting closer to him would help Anya’s father complete his mission. Unfortunately for her, Damian can sometimes act like a complete brat, bullying people just for fun.

During their first day at Eden Academy, Damian chose Anya as his new target, something the little girl did not appreciate. Using all the knowledge her mother gave her, Anya gave Damian a punch that would have made Saitama proud.

3) Loid-man vs Yorticia

Anya was the cutest princess (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

After Anya was accepted into Eden Academy, Franky thought it was only fair that she could ask for any prize she wanted. Despite Loid’s evident horror with the idea, Anya wanted to rent a castle and be rescued by the best spy in the world, Loid-man.

Franky acted as the evil villain who had kidnapped Princess Anya, leaving Loid behind to face his fellow spies to get to his daughter. However, Yor was too drunk to be aware of the situation and misunderstood the situation as Loid trying to steal Anya from her.

She started to attack Loid with a fierce combination of punches and kicks. Still, in typical Spy X Family fashion, she slipped during her final attack and fell asleep on the floor, allowing Loid to knock Franky out in one punch and rescue his little princess.

4) Anya’s dodgeball throw

The game was very difficult for Anya (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Anya’s journey to obtain a Stella started with a game of dodgeball with rumors of a star as a prize for the best player. She decided to ask Yor for help, as she had been training her to be stronger since her first day of school.

When the fateful day arrives, Anya is ready to prove she is the best player in school, which becomes several times harder when a super-strong kid named Billy comes. He has been training his whole life to become the best student at Eden Academy in sports.

Thanks to her mind-reading abilities, Anya can evade every shot Billy takes at her, giving her a chance to retaliate. Unfortunately, she is still a small girl with no physical training, so her shot completely misses and is eliminated immediately after.

5) Penguin-man takes Anya for peanuts

Anya got her peanuts in the end (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

After their thrilling adventure in the aquarium, the Forger family returned home with a new member of the family, a giant penguin plush that Loid won for Anya. She instantly falls in love with the toy and decides to make him a member of her imaginary spy agency.

When she tries to enter her parents’ rooms, Loid scolds her, and she begins to cry. To make her feel better, he takes on the role of Agent Pinguin-man, while Yor pretends to be the robot toy Anya left in the room.

Anya proclaims they must save the candy shop near their home, as enemies are attacking them. In a hilarious scene, Loid tries to comprehend how his life turned like this while carrying a giant penguin.

6) Anya learns what a secret spy is

Anya was too tired to wait up for her uncle (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

After Yuri’s eventful evening in the Forger household, Loid cannot think about anything else. He is worried Yor is working for the SSS like her brother, believing they may be trying to make him lower his guard to trick him.

Anya, who could not meet her uncle the previous night, hears Loid’s thoughts and immediately gets hooked on the idea of a Secret Police. In one of Spy X Family’s cutest and funniest moments, Anya realizes she does not know what that title means.

Nevertheless, she does her best to deduce what that job entails and laments the lost excitement her need for sleep took from her. Loid, who does not know what is happening, thinks she is just sad for not meeting her new uncle.

7) Anya attempts community service

Anya was really brave in this episode (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

When the dodgeball game rumors are revealed to be false, Loid starts to devise another plan to help Anya obtain a Stella. One of his plans involves going to a hospital with his daughter to do community service.

Loid believes this could help Anya obtain a Stella while also engraving in her the importance of assisting others. Everything seems to be going fine since Anya is excited to aid around the facility.

Sadly, she is not the most coordinated or focused child in the world, so all her attempts at helping end up in failure. The nurses try to be understanding of her situation, but eventually, they kick the Forgers out before they cause more damage.

8) Loid and Anya meet Yor

Anya wanted an exciting life (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

While shopping for clothes, Loid is left alone at the entrance of the tailor shop while Anya gets measured. While he waits, a beautiful young woman enters the store, asking the clerk to help her fix a dress.

Loid tries to eye her discretely, but Yor notices and calls him out, so he replies that her beauty enchanted him. Yor, looking for a couple at the time, gets excited at the idea of someone liking her.

When Anya arrives, Yor immediately assumes that Loid is married, so she decides not to act. Anya, who feels the idea of a spy father and an assassin mother would be exciting, starts singing about how much she wants a mom.

9) The Forgers clothes changes

Henderson wanted only the most elegant of students (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

On the day of Eden’s interviews, Loid was confident his family would be prepared for anything. Still, Henry Henderson would not accept them unless they proved to him just how elegant they could be.

After a kid gets his foot stuck in a sewer, Loid helps him get out but gets his clothes dirty while doing it. Henderson was disappointed for a moment before the Forgers revealed they were taught bringing a clothing change would be a good idea, impressing Henderson with their precautions.

Nonetheless, after a stampede occurs by accident inside the Academy, Loid and Yor’s new outfits get damaged while stopping the animals. Henderson gives them a chance to go home and change before their interview as thanks for their help, but he gets even more amazed when the Forgers reveal a second change of clothes.

10) Loid tries to make Anya apologize

In the end Anya could apologize (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

To prevent the plan of getting closer to Damian from becoming a failure from the beginning, Loid wanted to make Anya apologize to him. The little girl was unsure how to approach her classmate to ask for forgiveness, so Loid took it into his hands to motivate her.

A message from the sky that Anya confuses for a divine sign, a weird note inside her workbook while she is in class, and a pretty clear message on her omelet are some of Loid’s attempts to get his daughter to apologize.

Despite all of his attempts, Anya could not properly apologize, as her friend Becky was against the idea. To get her away from Anya, Loid tricks her into going to the main hall pretending someone is waiting for her, leaving a confused girl searching for the person that called her.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

