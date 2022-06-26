Spy X Family Episode 12: The Forgers go to the aquarium as a family, Loid ends up kidnapping a Penguin

Spy X Family Episode 12 is here, which means that the first cour of Season 1 is already over. As disappointing as this is for fans, we can rejoice in the fact that this week’s episode is filled with the signature hilarity and wholesomeness that define the beloved series.

This episode takes a break from the main plot, focusing on the weekend plans of the Forger family as well as Loid’s attempt to relax and keep appearances. Since the neighbors are constantly doubting him for working too much, he needs to spend more time with his family.

Let’s go through the highlights of Spy X Family Episode 12 and learn about the new mission Anya and her parents were a part of.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Loid is exhausted, but a spy can never rest in Spy X Family Episode 12

A quick summary of the previous episode

Spy X Family Episode 11 presented viewers with Anya’s several attempts to obtain a Stella and help Loid advance with Operation Strix. After the false rumors of a Stella being given to the best player in a dodgeball game, Anya's options to obtain the coveted distinction are few.

Anya is not yet familiarized with her classmates’ strengths and weaknesses which causes her to fail several exams since she cannot read the minds of the correct students. Other options are out of the question considering Anya is not the best at sports or the arts.

Loid decide to take her to the hospital, making her realize the importance of helping her community while attempting to obtain a Stella for upstanding behavior. However, this plan fails too because Anya is too distracted and clumsy to offer proper help. There is a happy ending though since she ends up obtaining a Stella for her courageous action of saving a drowning kid from the hospital pool.

Becky convinces her the next day to ask for a prize on account of her incredible behavior. Anya decides to get a dog since Damian seems to love them and it would help bring them closer. While the Forgers discuss what breed to get, a white dog inside a dirty and sinister-looking building has a vision of them.

Spy X Family Episode 12 is titled Penguin Park and it covers the manga’s Short Missions 1 and 2.

A spy’s work is never over, not even at home

Spy X Family Episode 12 begins with Loid accepting a new mission inside a train station while the narrator gives the viewers a brief description of his character. The mission is a quick success, so Loid goes on to meet with the agent who will take the evidence to WISE.

Meanwhile, Anya and Yor are eating lunch while discussing plans to eat dinner outside given that Loid will be working late. Yor is surprised by how much work a medic can have, but Anya knows that her father is taking down a weapons trafficker.

Spy X Family Episode 12 continues later that night as Loid arrives home with an exhausted expression on his face, prepared to keep up the appearance with his family. As he enters the building, he can hear some of the neighboring women sharing theories about him cheating on Yor, prompting Loid to become desperate about solving the issue.

He decides that the Forgers would go to the aquarium next weekend to give the impression of a happy family to the world. At the same time, he needs to work harder than ever to complete all his missions before the weekend so he can relax with his family.

Time for the aquarium and a new mission

Spy X Family Episode 12 cuts to the day of the Forgers going to the aquarium. Loid is barely able to stand, having spent all of his energy completing his missions. Even when Yor begs him to rest, Loid is set on going out with them to make the neighbors stop their gossip. They find the same neighbors talking outside their apartment when they leave.

Loid thinks about his plan to make it appear that his family is very happy, and Anya is able to read his mind. She repeats his words in the most natural way she can. Loid knows that what she says sounds suspicious but prefers to just go with it and leave the neighbors behind.

When the Forgers arrive at the train station, Twilight notices his insignia, which means that he has another mission for the day. He goes to talk to the old lady in charge of informing him of his missions, initially determined to decline the mission. However, Loid ends up accepting in the end since the mission will take place in the aquarium anyway.

Terrorism, penguins and nosy neighbors

Spy X Family Episode 12 continues with the Forgers enjoying the day inside the aquarium. Anya especially is excited to see the different sea creatures. Loid knows that he will have to leave his family behind for a moment to accomplish his mission but he feels better about it because the neighbors cannot see them here.

He is sadly mistaken as the neighbors appear out of nowhere and are immediately invited by Yor to join them. Left with no other choice, Loid takes the group to see the penguins, searching for the bird that has the plans inside of it. Although it appears impossible for him to find the right penguin at first, Anya helps him identify the target with her powers.

Loid disguises himself as the new employee for the penguin exhibit, using all of his skills to reach the penguin with the plans as soon as possible. He is finally able to get to the creature and asks for permission to take it into the infirmary.

Spy X Family Episode 12 cuts to Loid trying to retrieve the plans from inside the penguin when suddenly the terrorist arrives. Loid has to decide whether to take the plans or stop him. Anya becomes the hero of the day by grabbing onto the terrorist’s coat, screaming for her mom to save her from the kidnapper.

Yor gives him a kick that sends him flying into the ceiling, allowing Loid and other WISE agents to apprehend him later. Loid finally gets back to his family with a giant penguin plush to silence the neighbors who are convincing Yor that he is cheating on her.

Agent Anya’s new co-worker

Spy X Family Episode 12 continues after the Forgers return home and Anya takes her new plushie to her room to meet Director Chimera. After a cute little ceremony, used as an excuse for Anya to eat peanuts, Agent Penguin-man joins P2, Anya’s secret organization.

Director Chimera entrusts Anya to show the newcomer around the facility, otherwise known as the Forgers' apartment. Anya does so while pretending that everything around her is part of a secret spy organization.

When she tries to enter her parents' bedrooms, Loid gets mad since he has already talked to her about staying out of there. Both parents are worried that she will get hurt due to their multiple weapons, but Anya is too busy crying to notice.

Loid then takes on the role of Penguin-Man as Yor becomes a robot to play with Anya to make her feel better. Anya takes advantage of the situation and enforces a trip to the candy store. Spy X Family Episode 12 ends with a happy Anya holding a new bag of peanuts.

Final thoughts

Spy X Family Episode 12 is a great way to say goodbye to the series for a few months. Even though many fans wanted this final episode to feature Bond’s introduction to the Forger Family, it was a great decision to not rush that amazing arc and leave it for a later date.

Instead, we were given a low stakes wholesome episode that highlights the amazing chemistry between the characters in the show. Even if their day-out was just a cover for their fake family, their interactions were so cute and genuine that anyone would mistake them for a real and loving family.

And while that was their objective, it seems that the Forgers are the only ones deluding themselves into thinking they are just together because of a necessity. There was no need for Loid to take Anya into the aquarium just because she likes penguins. He could have taken her to another opera or a museum as before.

Loid really cares about his daughter, a fact that was proven pretty early in Spy X Family Episode 12 by the unknown agent’s comment about him giving up smoking. Loid apparently did this because he does not want to hurt Anya with the smoke.

Yor also acts like a loving and trusting wife in Spy X Family Episode 12, not allowing the mean-spirited comments from her neighbors to make her doubt her husband. She has no reason to believe that Loid is unfaithful to her since they are not a real couple, but Yor does not suspect him even once.

The series will come back to us in October 2022. For now, we can only bid farewell and appreciate the joyful last memories of our favorite characters left by Spy X Family Episode 12.

