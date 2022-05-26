"Call it what it is. TERRORISM" - Robert Griffin III left disgusted with Texas school shooting which claimed 21 lives

Robert Griffin III has been affected, just like every other American, by the spate of shootings the country has seen over the past few weeks. In Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were gunned down in a school. In Buffalo recently, 10 people were killed and three others injured when a shooter entered a food store. In all such cases, Robert Griffin III believes that the right word to use is terrorism.

He took to Twitter and said:

"Black people are being gunned down at the grocery store. Asian Americans are being gunned down at Church. Little children are being gunned down at school. How can we fight terrorism abroad when we can't even identify it in our own back yard. Call it what it is. TERRORISM."

Robert Griffin III and the NFL shocked by atrocities

Robert Griffin III did not pull any punches when he listed the spate of violence that has befallen varied communities. He contends that the purpose of such shootings is to create terror in the heart of the community and the former quarterback might not be far off the mark.

He was especially critical of the fact that the USA portends to care about terrorism abroad and cannot clean up the issues inside the country. Robert Griffin III believes one of the reasons why is because people are hesitant to label local massacres as terrorism.

He was joined in the condemnation of the killings by others in the NFL. The shooting in Buffalo hit close to the NFL due to ties in the local community with the Buffalo Bills. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited the site of the shooting and has pledged $50,000 to the Buffalo Bills' social justice fund. A total of USD 400,000 has been earmarked for local relief efforts.

Following the massacre of innocent children by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, the NFL condemned the incident:

"Our hearts are broken tonight. The NFL family grieves with the families of the children and teacher, and the entire Uvalde community, after today's horrifying tragedy. We wholeheartily pledge the NFL's support."

However, Robert Griffin III has taken a stance where others might be afraid by calling out the fact that such instances, if they took place in other countries, would have had a different response. But because it took place in America, it is called a tragedy rather than an act of terrorism. Changing viewpoints may help enhance the conversation that could lead to solving such atrocities from reoccurring in the future.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish to convey our sincere condolences to those affected by these senseless shootings and we hope for better outcomes going forward.

