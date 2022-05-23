NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and wife donate $50,000 in support of Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

The Buffalo Bills, along with the entire NFL community and the country, have sent their condolences and prayers to those affected by the shooting incident in the area.

The incident involved an 18-year old man opening fire in a Tops Friendly Market. The massacre took the lives of 10 people.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane, were among several people who gave donations to support the victims. They donated $50,000 to the Buffalo Bills' social justice fund.

The donation was reported by NFL insider Jeremy Fowler and confirmed by NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was one of several team members who paid respects to those who lost their lives, by placing flowers at a memorium for the victims.

The Buffalo Bills look to offer support and encouragement to community in wake of shooting massacre

Ten People Killed In Mass Shooting At Tops Friendly Market

The Bills and the community of Buffalo could not have anticipated what happened on May 14. That was when 18-year old Payton Gendron reportedly drove three and a half hours to the Tops Friendly Market and opened fire in a racially-charged attack on African Americans.

The tragedy struck home for the entire nation and, more specifically, those in the community, including the Bills. The team showed support in the immediate days after the shooting.

Here's what Bills quarterback Josh Allen said about the tragedy to WKBW:

“It’s hard to find the words to say, and I don’t know if there’s anything that you can say to help somebody that’s uneasy about something like that feel better, other than saying 'I’m here for you. I hear you. I’m listening to you, and I can help. If there’s anyway I can help, let me know because I’m willing to do it.'”

$200,000 will be donated from the Bills and the NFL Foundation together to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

The Bills are also donating an additional $200,000 that is going to help meet the needs of several of the Buffalo residents that reside on the east side of the city.

The team has also created a page where people can reach out to help the victims' families and the community, as well. The page can be accessed by clicking on this link.

