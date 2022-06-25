Spy X Family 2nd cour releases preview, announces upcoming October premiere

A preview of Spy X Family 2nd cour was released by Toho animation just now. Episode 12 of the 1st cour, which is the last episode of part 1, is set to be released within half an hour at the time of writing. Fans have been dreading having to say goodbye to their favorite series for the foreseeable future, which makes this move by Toho a welcoming and reassuring one. The preview shows that the cour will cover the Bond arc and the release date as well.

Toho Animation releases Spy X Family 2nd cour trailer, series set to return on October 2022

MyAnimeList @myanimelist #スパイファミリー News: Spy x Family second cours teaser promo; begins airing in October 2022 #SPY_FAMILY News: Spy x Family second cours teaser promo; begins airing in October 2022 #SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー https://t.co/6rVmZIXzvy

It was previously announced that Spy X Family season 1 will be a split-cour production, with the 1st cour comprising 12 episodes and the 2nd cour of 13 episodes, for a total of 25 episodes this season. After a run of 12 weeks since April, the 1st cour comes to an end today. The preview of episode 12 suggests that it will end on a cliff-hanger, which makes the timing of Toho’s release of a preview of Spy X Family 2nd cour a strategic move.

Based on the preview, fans will only have to wait 4 months for the 2nd cour, which is set to premiere in October 2022. The exact date will likely be revealed at a later date. The preview suggests that Spy X Family 2nd cour will be adapting the Bond arc completely, which will cover chapters 17 to 23 of the manga, at least for the first half of the cour.

Twilight, Sylvia, Anya, Yor, and Bond are shown in the preview, alongside a black-haired character whom manga-readers know to be the villain in the upcoming arc, named Keith Kepler. While the atmosphere of the upcoming arc will be tense, with the signature undercurrent of hilarity and goofiness that the series is known for, fans cannot help but rejoice at this welcome piece of news on the day they are set to say goodbye to the anime for a few months.

The only member of the main cast who is set to be revealed in Spy X Family 2nd cour is the voice actor for Fiona Frost, code-named Nightfall. Fiona’s arc will likely be covered in the second half of the cour. Apart from it, several “villains of the week” are set to be introduced as well.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump SPY x FAMILY, Ch. 17: Anya’s riding high on her recent Stella award! Surely THIS will win the kids over at her elite school. Read it FREE from the official source! buff.ly/2KXF3nC SPY x FAMILY, Ch. 17: Anya’s riding high on her recent Stella award! Surely THIS will win the kids over at her elite school. Read it FREE from the official source! buff.ly/2KXF3nC https://t.co/i96CXmLMqO

Tatsuya Endo’s manga is ongoing and is being serialized bi-weekly on Shueisha’s online platform, Shonen Jump+. Spy X Family chapter 64 is slated to come out on Sunday, June 26th, and can be read on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump app.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far