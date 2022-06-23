Spy X Family Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy X Family Episode 12 is almost here, and fans are eager to find out how the show will conclude last week's cliffhanger. After Anya successfully convinced her parents to let her get a dog, viewers can hardly wait to meet this new member of the family.

But this new episode of the series will sadly not focus on this amazing and beloved character, as it will deviate from the main story of the series. So, in this piece, we'll go over all we know about Spy X Family Episode 12 and what you can expect from it.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for Spy X Family Episode 12.

Spy X Family Episode 12 will add a new member to the Forger Family

When is the episode releasing? And where can you watch it?

Spy x Family Episode 12, titled Penguin Park, will be released on TV Tokyo at around 11:00 PM JST, this coming Saturday, June 25th. It will be available to the rest of the world around the time listed below after it airs in Japan:

Pacific Daylight Time – 08:30 AM

Central Daylight Time – 10:30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time – 11:30 AM

British Summer Time – 04:30 AM

Central European Summer Time – 05:30 PM

Indian Standard Time – 09:00 PM

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time – 01:00 AM (Sunday, June 26)

As always, Spy X Family Episode 12 will be available via Muse Communications’ YouTube Channel, Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney + and several other regional platforms for Asia, and on Crunchyroll for the North American public.

A quick recap of our last adventure

A small step for the mission, a great leap for Anya (Image via Tatsyua Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Spy X Family Episode 11 was titled Stella, adapting chapter 16 and 17 of the manga. After Anya failed to obtain a Stella in her class's dodgeball game, she is looking for a new way of helping her father with his mission. But her grades are abysmal and her dislike for studying is not helping the situation.

Loid is trying to find a way for her to obtain a Stella, but the conventional methods are not working. He decides to take Anya to the hospital, where she can attempt to obtain a star via community service. And even if they fail, she will understand the joy of helping others. In the end, this plan fails as well, because Anya is too clumsy and easily distracted.

Sebby @chibiskue

Anya acquiring a Stella for heroic behavior and Bond's appearance Spy x Family Episode 11Anya acquiring a Stella for heroic behavior and Bond's appearance Spy x Family Episode 11 ❤️❤️❤️Anya acquiring a Stella for heroic behavior and Bond's appearance https://t.co/mXMy6cGc3y

Just as they are about to leave the building, a kid begins to drown in the pool, so Anya goes to save him. This act of bravery and selflessness is enough to get her the coveted Stella. The next day, Becky suggests she should ask for a prize, which Anya ultimately decides should be a dog, to try and get closer to Damian.

Her parents are unsure what type of dog would be best for her, a small one that cannot hurt her, or a big one to act as her guard. As they talk about which breed of dog Anya likes, a white dog is presented inside a sketchy looking building, having a vision of the Forger Family.

What can you expect from Spy X Family Episode 12?

Yoruzz @Y0ruzz

The scene cut of the 12th episode "Penguins Park" of the TV anime " SPY x FAMILY" broadcast on the 25th has been released. Episode 12 will be the climax of the first course.

#anime #manga #SPYXFAMILY #アニメ #SPY_FAMILY #マンガ "SPY x FAMILY" Anya & Lloyd have a funny face!The scene cut of the 12th episode "Penguins Park" of the TV anime " SPY x FAMILY" broadcast on the 25th has been released. Episode 12 will be the climax of the first course. "SPY x FAMILY" Anya & Lloyd have a funny face!The scene cut of the 12th episode "Penguins Park" of the TV anime " SPY x FAMILY" broadcast on the 25th has been released. Episode 12 will be the climax of the first course.#anime #manga #SPYXFAMILY #アニメ #SPY_FAMILY #マンガ https://t.co/0BWTwkqQb0

Many fans were beaming at the possibility of this episode focusing on the Forgers dog, Bond. Sadly, this will not be the case, as this new episode will focus on one of the manga's side stories. But it will still mark the debut of a special member of Anya's collection, Agent Penguinman.

Having been subjected to the grueling process of teaching Anya, Loid is exhausted, but WISE is not letting him take a break. After he decides to have a calm and relaxing weekend, he takes his family to the aquarium for them to have a nice family outing. But it appears that not even the aquarium is free of work for Twilight.

CandyCaler @CandyCaler It's official, just one more episode of the show left, the rest 12 episodes of Spy x Family will telecast on October #SPYxFamily It's official, just one more episode of the show left, the rest 12 episodes of Spy x Family will telecast on October #SPYxFamily https://t.co/dufPi8ue8B

Unfortunately for fans, Spy X Family Episode 12 is the last one in the first course of season 1, and the show will go into a brief pause until Fall of 2022.

There will be many more adventures for Anya and the Forgers in the future, so let's enjoy this last episode before we say goodbye to this fantastic show for a short time. And let's hope Bond is presented with an opportunity to shine next time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far