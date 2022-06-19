Spy X Family Episode 11 highlights: Anya showcases her bravery and helps Loid advance on his mission, the first glance at a beloved character

After Anya’s attempt to get a Stella last week, Spy x Family fans have been waiting impatiently for the new episode. As it turns out, Spy X Family Episode 11 is everything fans could have wanted and more. It is a hilarious and emotive episode with excellent character development.

Spy X Family Episode 11 continues with Anya’s adventures at school as she tries to obtain Stellas to help Loid with his mission. We come across a wholesome and surprising moment, and also get our first glance at a fan-favorite character.

So, let’s go through the highlights of Spy x Family Episode 11 and learn what new hilarious mishaps Anya got herself into this time.

Anya is ready to show how much she want to help Loid in Spy X Family Episode 11

A quick recap of last week’s episode

Spy X Family Episode 10 gave us a better understanding of Damian’s life outside of school. He wants to be the best at school and obtain a Stella so he can become special in his father’s eyes. He was set on winning a Stella in the dodgeball game at school to fulfil his wish.

Anya also heard about the possibility of getting a star for being the best performer in the game, and asked Yor to train her for the same. When the day arrived, both Anya and Damian ended up on the same team, and they found themselves facing a mature, skilled player named Bill.

Bill’s skills far exceeded everyone else's, so he easily swept the floor with Anya’s team. However, thanks to mind reading abilities, Anya was able to dodge most of his throws. As she tried to eliminate an opponent, she fell down, giving Bill an opportunity to get her out. Damian saved her, sacrificing his star in the process, but Anya could not clutch up. A weak throw ended up in her getting eliminated, but it turned out that the Stella rumor was false, and nobody ended up getting an award.

This week’s episode of Spy X Family is called Stella, and it covers Chapters 16 and 17 of the manga.

Anya wants to get a Stella

Spy X Family Episode 11 starts with Loid questioning his life choices upon seeing Anya’s performance at school. Her grades are abysmal, and his mission is in danger since she does not want to learn. However, Yor tries to make Loid feel better by showing him that her grades are not that bad in certain classes.

Anya is feeling down because of bad grades which she obtained due to copying the wrong student’s answers to the test. She is making her own mental list of where every classmate has their best class assigned to them so she can copy their exams. Meanwhile, Loid is trying to get Anya to be a little better so he can change her grades without anyone suspecting anything.

Loid knows that a sudden change in grades could make the other kids think of Anya as a cheater and stay away from her. Anya hears that thought and gets scared. Loid realizes what is happening and decides to test her on some other skills that could get her a Stella.

Drawings are out of the question as Anya’s cow looks more like a leopard or a panda. Music is out as well, since she is unable to play anything without breaking eardrums or strings.

They do not have any luck with sports either since Anya is not the best with muscle coordination. However, Loid knows that they will find a way for her to get a Stella, and Anya is determined to help her father with his mission.

Time for community service

Spy X Family Episode 11 continues with Loid taking Anya to the hospital to volunteer as help. There have been instances of students who got Stellas for helping others during critical moments, for example, saving them from a fire. He could get the agency to help him with something like that, but it would be too dangerous for Anya.

The hospital is the best option for them right now, but Anya is just as clumsy as ever. She breaks a vase when cleaning, gets distracted by manga while arranging books, drops the plates in the kitchen and prefers to nap when folding sheets. The main nurse has had enough by the time Anya bumps into her while running, so she tells the Forgers to get out.

While walking to the exit, they cross paths with a boy on his way to rehab for an injury. When the nurse who is responsible for looking after him goes to change, he decides to walk closer to the pool. As he falls inside and begins to drown, Anya becomes aware of the incident because of her mind-reading abilities.

Anya does not know how to explain to Loid what she is trying to do so she decides to just take off into the pool. She uses her powers to find the exact spot where he is drowning and runs there. She jumps in the pool to try and save him, but fails to do so. It is up to Loid to save both children.

The boy, Ken, is fortunately unharmed, and Anya gets praised for her bravery. This amazing feat was enough to get her a Stella, the first in her class. Damian was not very happy about this since he wanted to be the first. The Forgers had a happy evening after Anya’s ceremony.

A new member of the family is close

Spy X Family episode 11 continues the next day inside the subway where two mysterious elders are speaking. They turn out to be Loid and Sylvia in disguise as they discuss the mission. Anya’s progress with her Stella was a welcome surprise, but she needs to work quicker to get closer to Damian and his father since Desmond is starting his plans.

At school, Anya wears her Stella proudly, and her classmates all look at her in awe. Becky arrives and says hello to her, only for Anya to ask her to refer to her as “Starlight Anya.” This new popularity makes Anya believe that she will be getting closer to establishing world peace, but Damian is more irritated than before.

Despite Anya's 'celebrity' stature, she inspires jealousy in her classmates who begin to attack her. They try to get Damian on their side but, surprisingly, he defends Anya. Even Becky realizes that he can be nice from time to time.

Spy X Family Episode 11 then continues in the lunchroom where Becky tells Anya that she should ask for a prize for obtaining a Stella. At first Anya wants to ask for peanuts, but Becky convinces Anya to ask for something expensive. Finally, Anya decides to request a dog.

Damian tries to ignore her when she asks about him having a dog, but his thoughts betray him and Anya finds out about Max. She imagines a future where she gets a dog and gets closer to Damian as a result.

When she arrives home, she asks her parents for a dog. Loid is thinking about a guard dog, and Yor is fantasizes about a rather dangerous dog, so Anya just asks for a cute and small dog.

Inside a dirty, dark place, a couple of men enter a room filled with dog cages. These dogs are aggressive and seem to be living in horrible conditions. However, one big white dog in particular is not growling. The dog is just laying down, ignoring the humans.

For a moment, the dog appears to have a vision about the Forgers and we can see it for the first time, exciting the fans of the manga. Back at the Forger residence, Anya is seeing some puppies and comments about getting a small, cute one. Spy X Family Episode 11 ends here.

Final thoughts

This episode of Spy X Family sparks amazing character growth for Anya and Loid. We have known since the beginning of the series that Anya wants to do her best at helping Loid with his mission, but today’s episode showcases the lengths she is willing to go through for that. Moreover, we learn that Anya has a deep desire to help other people.

She was told for most of her life that her powers were a curse to whoever got near her, so Anya is afraid of showing her true capabilities. Even the mention of rejection terrifies her. But she is beginning to learn that her powers are not a curse, and they can help a lot of people.

Without them, Ken would have drowned and Loid would have been ages away from any progress in his mission. It was amazing to see Anya being praised for her bravery after the cruelty and hardships she faced before.

Loid is also learning little by little how to connect better with Anya. He started the series expecting too much from her. He wanted her to become a prodigy with just a few weeks of study. Now, he is learning that Anya is not like that, and is focusing on motivating her.

They are growing as a family, and Loid is becoming more and more attached to his daughter than he expected. Even though the mission is still his main concern, Anya and Yor are slowly but surely making their way into his heart.

Yor took a somewhat disappointing backseat during most of the episode. She was mostly there for spontaneous jokes and cute moments with Anya, but her charm and innocence were missing during most of Spy X Family Episode 11.

We were also presented for the first time with one of the most beloved characters in the Spy X Family manga, the dog that can see the future Bond! This cute and amazing dog is a major player in the next arc of the series, and the fans who have not read the manga will fall in love with him immediately in the next episode.

Spy x Family Episode 11 was just what the fans were expecting it to be, with the culmination of Anya’s quest for her first Stella and our first look at the most beloved characters in the series. It was undoubtedly a great episode all-around, and fans are hyped for what's to come.

