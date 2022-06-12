Birmingham 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Rothesay Classic 

Tennis action will move to the Edgbaston Priory Club following the conclusion of the season's opening grasscourt events — in Nottingham and 's-Hertogenbosch — for the Rothesay Classic Birmingham, scheduled to be played between June 13–19.

In the absence of defending champion Ons Jabeur, top seed Jelena Ostapenko and former champion Petra Kvitova will lead the field at the 2022 edition of the tournament.

How old is the Rothesay Classic Birmingham?

One of the oldest all-women's tennis tournaments in the world, the Birmingham Classic was first played in 1982. The tournament has been held at the same location — Edgbaston Priory Club, ever since its inception.

In addition to Kvitova, other players to have lifted the trophy include the likes of former World No. 1s Ashleigh Barty, Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber and Ana Ivanovic.

Venue

The Rothesay Classic Birmingham will be held on the outdoor grasscourts of the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Players

Jelena Ostapenko is the top seed at this year's tournament

Jelena Ostapenko is the top seed at this year's tournament and will open her campaign against a qualifier. Other seeds in the Latvian's half include Sorana Cirstea, Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai.

Second seed Simona Halep, who also opens against a qualifier, finds herself in a section dominated by home players. Harriet Dart and Katie Boutler are projected opponents for the Romanian, but they will need to get past Viktorija Golubic and Alison Riske first.

Elsewhere in the draw, two of the tour's biggest power hitters — Petra Kvitova and Camila Giorgi — find themselves on a collission course.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham were held on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. The main-draw action will commence on June 13, with the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, June 19.

Prize money

The total financial commitment at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham is $251,750, while the prize money on offer is $239,477. The winner will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham live on Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video. Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. The action will be broadcast in Australia on beIN Sports.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

